Daily Horoscope: September 18, 2022

The moon enters nurturing and protective water sign Cancer at 3:59 AM and squares off with Jupiter in Aries at 1:38 PM, inspiring an energy of expansion and opportunity. The moon squares off with Mercury retrograde in Libra at 1:56 PM, kicking up conversation, and Mercury opposes Jupiter in Aries at 6:34 PM, finding us revisiting plans and ideas brewed up over the last few weeks. The mood is optimistic, but it would be wise to watch out for exaggerations. The sun in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 11:58 PM, inspiring courage as we embrace transformation.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon enters Cancer, which can find you focused on your home and family life. Mercury retrograde in Libra opposes Jupiter in your sign, Aries, finding you and partner revisiting a big conversation. The sun in Virgo makes a helpful alignment with Pluto in Capricorn, boding well for your career or reputation.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon enters Cancer today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart, and big discussion can be revisited as Mercury retrograde in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries. The sun in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring a hugely creative and passionate atmosphere.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon enters Cancer, finding you focused on finances. Your ruling planet Mercury, currently retrograde in Libra, opposes Jupiter in Aries, and you may be reconnecting with old friends. The sun in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring deep transformation in your personal life.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon enters your sign today, Cancer, encouraging you to focus on connecting with your emotions and caring for yourself. Big discussions about your future can be revisited as Mercury retrograde in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries. The sun in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you and a partner having a transformative conversation.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon enters Cancer, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Mercury retrograde in Libra opposes Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries, which could find you revisiting an exciting discussion. The sun in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn, perhaps bringing financial blessings or boosting your influence!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Your attention could turn to your social life today as the moon enters Cancer. Your ruling planet Mercury, currently retrograde in Libra, opposes Jupiter in Aries, perhaps finding you revisiting a discussion about finances, and the sun in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring a hugely passionate, transformative atmosphere, and boding well for your artistic pursuits and love life!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Your focus is on your career or life in the public eye today as the moon enters Cancer. Mercury is retrograde in your sign, Libra, and opposes Jupiter in Aries, which could find you and your partners revisiting a big discussion. The sun in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn, perhaps bringing an emotionally liberating change!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, putting you in an adventurous mood! Mercury retrograde in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, which could find you rearranging your plans, and the sun in Virgo connects with your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn, bringing a profoundly meaningful conversation.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon enters Cancer, which could find you focused on finances and taking care of your bills. Mercury retrograde in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, finding you reconnecting with old friends, and the sun in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn, boding well for productivity and finances.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon enters your opposite sign Cancer today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. Mercury retrograde in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, which could find you revisiting a conversation about your future goals. The sun in Virgo connects with Pluto, currently in your sign, bringing you a powerful eureka moment!

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon enters Cancer, encouraging you to reorganize your schedule and workspace. Mercury retrograde in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, perhaps finding you revisiting a big conversion. Deep inner transformation could be taking place as the sun in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, inspiring romance and creativity! Mercury retrograde in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, which could find you revisiting a discussion about money. You might be connecting with powerful people as the sun in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn.