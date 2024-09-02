Daily Horoscope: September 2, 2024

Sometimes, learning how to adapt is a better use of our time and energy than trying to push back against the universe. As a new Moon forms a positive but largely inactive sextile with Mars, it also forms a square with Uranus, indicating challenge. Unpredictability is always a bit jarring, no matter how level-headed someone claims to be. With the Mars and Moon at a flirty stand-still, the stars indicate it’s better to be flexible than fight.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Not everything in life has to be one giant sprint to the finish line, Aries. As tempting as the real (or perceived) rewards at the end of the road might seem, you’re missing out on a whole bunch of life. As the new Moon and Mars form a positive sextile, take this time to reflect instead of searching for the next best thing.



Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The opposition between Venus and Neptune retrograde finally waned over the weekend, giving your head a much-needed break from all the complicated introspection. A square between the new Moon and Uranus, flying under your sign, suggests a time for rest. You’ll have time to act on the revelations you discovered last week, but today is not that time, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Now that Mercury is finally out of retrograde, you can begin to communicate the feelings dredged up by your ruling planet’s trine with Eris retrograde. Something clearly needs your attention and supportive voice. The stars urge you to look outward today. Indeed, there seems to be someone or something in your immediate community that could use your help, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

As the new Moon and Mars form a sextile on the cusp of Virgo and Leo and your sign and Gemini, respectively, all signs point to some much-needed R&R. This could be physical relaxation or something as “simple” as a mental break. Mars might not be at its most active, but there’s certainly passion to spare.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

An opposition between your ruling body, the Sun, and Saturn retrograde is fast approaching. As the Sun remains in trine with Ceres, take this time to get your ducks in a row before the real hard work begins. Don’t put off what’s making you happy for the next day, week, or month. The time to look after yourself is now.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The trine between your ruling planet, Mercury, and Eris retrograde is the perfect opportunity to put your critical thinking and leadership skills to good use. But be careful, Virgo. With the Moon still dark, now might not be the best time to take action. Take this opportunity to recalibrate and plan so that you can hit the ground running.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Makemake, a dwarf planet governing our natural and activist spirit that is currently flying under your sign, is in a tense square with Ceres under Capricorn today. The latter dwarf planet rules over our nurturing spirit. Be careful not to let your people-pleasing nature rope you into situations that leave you worse off than when you started.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your ruling planet, Pluto retrograde, flies in a trine with Uranus and a square with Haumea today. There seems to be more positive energy coming from the unpredictable and unexpected. Conversely, your previously held beliefs, ruled by Haumea, appear to be giving you some grief. Perhaps it’s time to venture outside of the box in this situation, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Believe it or not, you can make tremendous progress even in periods of downtime. As the new Moon encourages us to rest and recharge, your ruling planet, Jupiter, forms a favorable sextile with Mercury. Now is a great time to learn, absorb, and reflect. Despite what your ego may tell you, you can enjoy free time without filling it up with responsibilities.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

An opposition between the Sun and your ruling planet, Saturn, is on its way. This alignment promises the potential for extra stress, so now would be a great time to make sure you are well-rested and refreshed before the hard times come knocking. The Sun and Ceres, flying under your sign, form a trine today, encouraging you to take care of yourself in the meantime.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A square between your ruling planet, Uranus, and Mercury indicates potential conflict and, in the worst-case scenario, chaos. Mercury’s presence suggests you might struggle to comprehend and communicate these unexpected changes. With the new Moon providing little to no emotional energy, the stars suggest it would be a better use of your time to adapt and acclimate than waste precious energy fighting the inevitable.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde’s overarching opposition with Venus might be over, but your retrograde planet is still calling the shots as it flies under your sign. Today, it forms a square with Mars, signaling a potential bump in the road on the way to your goals. Don’t let this small mishap deter you from keeping the course. You can handle this, Pisces.