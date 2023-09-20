Daily Horoscope: September 21, 2023

The sun in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 1:21 AM, promoting an atmosphere of transformation! The sun symbolizes ego and Pluto is the planet of rebirth: Letting go of the way things used to be can be very hard, but the sun’s harmonious connection with Pluto helps us embrace change. It can even find us feeling liberated from the past!

The moon in Sagittarius squares off with Mercury in Virgo at 5:13 AM, pushing communication along, and we may feel especially productive and confident the moon connects with Mars in Libra at 4:12 PM. The moon aligns with Venus in Leo at 6:25 PM, inspiring creativity and flirtatiousness!

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for September!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You could be dumping an old habit today as the sun in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn. Excellent news about your career may also arrive! A big change to your routine might be taking place.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The sun in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you having a major breakthrough. A passionate energy flows in your love life. An exciting opportunity may arise!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The sun in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you letting go of the past in some significant way. You might feel like you’ve outgrown an old pattern of being. A new paradigm may be here.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Powerful shifts can take place in your relationships today as the sun in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn. You could bond with someone special in a deep way. Important information may also come to light at this time.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your astrological ruler, the sun, currently in Virgo, lines up with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you gaining access to great abundance! Maybe you’re getting a raise or someone is giving you a fantastic gift. This can be a smart time to reflect on your spending habits.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The sun in your sign, Virgo, aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, which can inspire great passion in your love life! A fantastic creative breakthrough may also take place. Big changes are happening, and the timing feels right.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You’re connecting with your inner voice in a deep way as the sun in Virgo lines up with Pluto in Capricorn. This is a great time to break old patterns. You could also feel inspired to explore your spirituality!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The sun in Virgo makes a harmonious connection with your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn today, which can find you having a deep and profound discussion. You may connect with someone influential! Important information could be discovered.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Great riches could come your way as the sun in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn! Maybe you’re getting a raise, raising your rates, or finding yourself among very influential (and generous!) people. This can be a great time to rework your budget.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The sun in Virgo aligns with Pluto in your sign, Capricorn, which can find you experiencing a great transformation in your life! You might travel somewhere or learn something that completely changes your perspective on things.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The sun in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you having a deep, emotional breakthrough. A powerful shift could be taking place within yourself as you let go of the past and embrace the unknown.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The sun in your opposite sign Virgo makes a harmonious connection with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring a transformative atmosphere in your relationships. A much needed shift could take place between you and a partner. You might also connect with someone influential today!