Daily Horoscope: September 22, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 9:37 AM, which could find us sitting with confusing emotions, and our desire to make sense of and organize things is strong as the moon squares off with the sun in Virgo at 3:32 PM. The moon enters Capricorn at 4:20 PM, inspiring a much more grounding atmosphere, and new boundaries are set as the moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces at 7:44 PM.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for September!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your focus turns to your career and your life in the public eye as the moon enters Capricorn. Your imagination and creativity can lead to great career success as the moon aligns with Saturn in mystical water sign Pisces.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn today, which could find you exploring new opportunities. You might be making travel plans or focusing on school at this time.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your attention can turn to financial matters as the moon enters Capricorn. You and your partners, in love, business, or otherwise, could be addressing issues regarding money and other resources.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Capricorn today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart! This can be a productive time to learn something about someone special in your life, or to meet new people.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You may be reorganizing your workspace or schedule as the moon enters Capricorn. Setting firm boundaries around your availability is an important theme for you at this time!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart. Solid discussions about these themes take place as the moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces. Agreements could be made!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your focus turns to your home and family life as the moon enters Capricorn. You could be reconnecting with the past in some significant way. Creating more privacy and space in your personal life is also a theme for you at this time.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Communication is a big theme for you today as the moon enters Capricorn. Important agreements or discussions about the future can take place—especially pertaining to things that are very dear to you—as the moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Your focus can turn to finances today as the moon enters Capricorn. Building lasting security in your life feels like a big, important theme for you as the moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces. You might be looking to the past for information on how to improve things in your future.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters your zodiac sign today, Capricorn! This is a powerful time to connect with yourself emotionally and to focus on self care. The moon aligns with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which bodes well for making agreements or discussing future plans.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters Capricorn today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. A brilliant idea can come to you as you meditate or daydream. Keen insights on how to build security and abundance in your life could come to mind as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Your focus turns to your social life today as the moon enters Capricorn. You could be taking on a leadership role within a community as the moon aligns with Saturn in your zodiac sign, Pisces.