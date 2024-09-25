Daily Horoscope: September 25, 2024

The opposition between Neptune retrograde and Mercury continues to point out flawed logic and unproductive thinking. Meanwhile, the last-quarter Moon forms a challenging square with the Sun, further emphasizing the stars’ call to let go of old behaviors and habits that zap our energy and worsen our mood. Don’t underestimate the ability of familiarity to convince you something negative is actually a positive. Use Mercury’s keen observation skills to separate fact from fantasy today.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars continues its path through Cancer, encouraging you to turn your attention and energy inward toward your home life. Paired with your ruling planet’s opposition to Ceres under Capricorn, tensions are likely to arise in areas of caretaking and nurturing. Remember, Aries: you won’t be able to take care of others if you don’t stop to do the same for yourself.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

As Venus moves away from its conjunction with Haumea, the pressing need to rely on your instincts wanes. While this isn’t necessarily an invitation to go on autopilot, you do have some celestial cushioning backing you up. The trine between Uranus retrograde under your sign and Mercury under Virgo points to clear decision-making, rational thinking, and inner confidence.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

What’s the point of going through hardships if you don’t let the lessons you learned from them apply to new experiences? As Mercury and Neptune retrograde’s opposition continues, the stars call you to look for areas of deceptive thinking, whether intentional or accidental. Considering Jupiter and Chiron’s sextile under your sign and Aries, this likely concerns your past.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Emotional clarity is strong today as your ruling celestial body, the Moon, passes through your sign. As its last-quarter phase forms a challenging square with the Sun, you will likely notice your ego at odds with your feelings (more so than usual). Luckily, with Mars also flying under your sign, the stars offer a much-needed boost of motivation to act.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Holding on to grudges and fears isn’t as helpful as your pride has led you to believe, Leo. These feelings only serve to weigh you down and spur self-perpetuating cycles of mistrust. With a last-quarter Moon forming a square with your ruling celestial body under Cancer and Libra, the stars offer a gentle reminder that sometimes, inner peace is sufficient closure.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury and Neptune retrograde’s ongoing opposition continues to point out areas in our thoughts and actions that aren’t as beneficial as we might have thought. As frustrating as it feels, the stars implore you to keep your mind and heart open to the possibility that you were wrong. Indeed, no one is immune to working on themselves, Virgo—not even you.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The last-quarter Moon forms a tense square with the Sun under Cancer and your sign today, signaling internal conflict. The Sun might be illuminating the path forward, but until you allow your shadow self to release the fears and anxieties it’s holding onto, you’ll find it difficult to move ahead. Discomfort is not the end of the road. Push past it.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Mercury forms a harmonious trine with your ruling planet, Pluto retrograde, offering clarity and insight into how to best transition to a new phase of personal growth. Remember, Scorpio: learning what doesn’t work can be just as beneficial as learning what does. Don’t be so quick to write off an experience just because the ending wasn’t what you had anticipated.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

With your ruling planet, Jupiter, forming a positive sextile with Chiron retrograde, the stars call you to use your past experience to help someone else. While this might not completely solve the conflicts within you, it can help you get one step closer to resolution. The graciousness and charity you extend to others can and often does reflect back on yourself.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Identifying problem areas in our home lives is a difficult, vulnerable process. But as Mars and Ceres continue their opposition under Cancer and your sign, that’s exactly what the stars are calling you to do. Saturn retrograde’s flight through Pisces suggests emotional turmoil, but frankly, there would be some form of unease either way—at least one way is productive.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The ongoing trine between Uranus retrograde and Mercury continues to solidify and organize your thoughts into tangible action. The most important thing you can do right now is stay out of the way, Aquarius. No one is right all of the time. Open your mind up to the possibility that you haven’t thought of every way of doing something.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Saturn retrograde’s presence under your sign adds a dash of tough love to the ongoing opposition between your ruling planet, Neptune, and Mercury. Letting go of fantasies and idealized versions of others is hard, but it’s crucial that you try anyway. The stars urge you to live the reality that’s presented to you, not the one you’ve conjured in your mind.

