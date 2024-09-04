Daily Horoscope: September 4, 2024

The Moon might have slipped out of conjunction with the Sun, but our solar system’s giant star still stands in direct opposition with Saturn retrograde under Virgo and Pisces, respectively. The conflict presented by this alignment will linger for the next few days. The reality we want and the one in which we live might feel at odds. Attempts to expand and excel are liable to be thwarted. We must continue pushing past the challenges anyway.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The stars indicate that the gut feeling you’ve been ignoring might be worth a second look. As Mars and Hauma fly in a promising trine, your motivation to act on your instincts and trust your perspective will be at an all-time high. Meanwhile, Mars and Neptune retrograde’s square suggests these gut feelings are pointing out how you’ve been deceived by someone or something.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

There are two notable squares in your chart today: Venus, your ruling planet, and Ceres, and Uranus, flying under your sign, and Mercury. This alignment suggests you might be overextending yourself to avoid discomfort. But this will only lead to greater strife in the future. As tempting as it might be to try, not all problems are yours to fix, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The challenges brought up by a square between Mercury and Uranus continue. While this protracted problem is understandably frustrating, now is an ideal time to experiment with possible resolution tactics. After all, practicing your conflict management skills is difficult when there’s no conflict to manage. Focus on what this situation could teach you, not what it takes from you.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

What we want and what the universe gives us rarely aligns perfectly. As the smallest sliver of a waxing crescent Moon squares with Jupiter, feelings of expansion and personal growth may dwindle. But the Moon’s trine with Uranus indicates something beneficial is on the horizon. Indeed, you might be surprised at how much you prefer this newer, unpredicted option.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

As the Sun stands off with Saturn retrograde, it also forms a harmonious trine with Ceres. Your ruling celestial body’s opposition will likely bring about internal and external conflict, and Ceres is urging you not to pile onto these burdens with your own negative self-talk. Give yourself grace while you navigate these hardships. This would be tough for anyone, Leo, not just you.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

With a solar opposition under your sign and a square between your ruling planet, Mercury, and chaotic Uranus, stress is certainly in the cards today. Let this serve as a cosmic heads-up, not a doomsday alarm. Things are liable to get a bit off-kilter today. The best thing you can do is handle one problem at a time, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

There’s a fine line between charity with the expectation of something in return and charity out of the kindness of your heart. While most of us would like to think that we fall in the latter category, you might be surprised how the former can manifest. The ongoing square between Venus and nurturing Ceres calls us to give our intentions a quick once-over.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Two of the most notable alignments in your chart today are positive, which will prove to be extra helpful in the glow of the Sun and Saturn’s opposition. As Pluto and Uranus form a trine, so does Hauma, under your sign, and Mars. This suggests confidence, good instincts, and action. Capitalize on this energy while it’s here; it won’t be forever.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The previous few days’ new Moon is almost over, but it isn’t quite yet. As the tiniest sliver of a crescent Moon begins to peek down to Earth, the Moon forms a tense square with Jupiter. Be wary of acting too quickly just because you’re impatient. Hasty decisions could lead to even more waiting and fixing, creating a frustrating cycle.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The opposition between Saturn retrograde and the Sun continues, but luckily, the new Moon has passed on from its conjunction with the Sun. This will help remove some feelings of emotional stagnancy related to the conflicts presented by the opposition. Remember that all problems become manageable if we break them into small enough pieces. Perhaps yours are still too big.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The ongoing square between your ruling planet, Uranus, and Mercury indicates stress or conflict in communication, travel, and education. Paired with Uranus’ inactive sextile with Neptune retrograde, you’re willingly keeping your rose-colored glasses on about a specific person or situation. Rest assured, Aquarius: your problems won’t disappear because you ignore them.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The ongoing tension between dreamy Neptune and assertive Mars is frustrating, yes, but think of it this way. Sometimes, having something to push up against makes accomplishing a situation or navigating a relationship easier. These conflicts can serve as guideposts for how to grow emotionally and mentally. Try thinking of this as an opportunity, not a punishment, Pisces.