Daily Horoscope: September 6, 2024

The Sun and Saturn’s stand-off continues today as Venus and Makemake strengthen their conjunction under Libra. The former alignment indicates conflict in our desires to grow, represented by the Sun, and our need to tackle hardships, governed by Saturn. Paired with Venus and Makemake, the stars suggest an overarching struggle to reconcile with the fact that even the things that bring us joy require un-joyful effort to maintain.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars’ recent transition to Cancer might bring about mood shifts or communication tactics you’re not used to, but a trine between Mars and Haumea suggests these changes won’t rattle you as much as your insecurities think they might. Lean on your instincts a bit harder today. Allow your internal feelings to act as guideposts, leading you to the right direction.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Whether emotional or material, the things that bring us joy often require some type of arduous effort to maintain. As Venus strengthens its conjunction with Makemake, the stars urge you to take stock of your relationships and home life. Are there difficult conversations or financial investments you’ve been putting off? Now would be a good time to address those.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

As someone whose M.O. has always been to adapt and stay flexible, standing your ground can be particularly difficult. Mars and Uranus’ square suggest stress and unpredictability in social situations, but it also poses an important question to you: in the midst of all that people-pleasing, have you considered how little you’ve pleased yourself? You count, too.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

As the waxing crescent Moon continues to push us toward our goals, your ruling celestial body forms a harmonious trine with Jupiter under Gemini. Allow this alignment to embolden you as you tackle projects, engage in relationships, and work to make your dreams a reality. The stars are lining in your favor today, Cancer. What will you do with this energy?

Leo: July 23 – August 22

As the Sun and Saturn’s opposition continues, Mercury forms a tense square with Uranus under your sign and Taurus, respectively. While these alignments do indicate a bit of a challenge, they also present an invaluable opportunity to explore new ways of thinking and doing things. Don’t underestimate the world’s ability to surprise and, in turn, teach you, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

With the Sun and Saturn in opposition under your sign and Pisces and your ruling planet, Mercury, in a tense square with Uranus, perhaps now is not the time to stick to your guns so strongly. Recent confrontations have made it clear that you won’t be able to out-argue your way from this conflict. The stars suggest it’s time to listen.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’re so willing to do for others, but when it comes to your personal gain, you hesitate. Is it really worth it? Doesn’t someone else deserve it? The stars urge you to explore why you never ask these questions of others. With Venus and Makemake in conjunction under your sign, it’s time to focus on nurturing and supporting yourself, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Water rules your celestial alignment today as Mars and Haumea’s trine continues under Cancer and your sign, respectively. Allow Cancer’s influence over Mars to motivate you toward new routines or habits that can make achieving your long-term goals, represented by a trine between Pluto retrograde and Uranus, easier. Even the biggest accomplishments are achieved one small step at a time.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter forms a harmonious trine with a waxing crescent Moon today, providing a unique opportunity to expand within. Take some time to observe your inner emotions. How has your day-to-day been making you feel? Are you fulfilled or longing for something else? When it seems like we have nowhere to turn, a bit of recalibration can help set our course straight.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

It’s normal to feel uncomfortable within or even frightened by the changes presented by Saturn retrograde and the Sun’s opposition. Personal transformation is a complex process that often requires some amount of grieving for our former selves. Allow the Sun and Ceres’ trine to embolden you. Indeed, the hard work you’re doing now will pay off in the end, Cap.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Practicality certainly has its merits, but so does your imagination. As the challenging square between Uranus and Mercury continues, now would be an opportune time to focus on the more positive alignment between Uranus and Neptune retrograde. What ideas might come to you if you allowed your brainstorming to push against ideas of normality and society’s expectations?

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Just because something hasn’t been done before doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be. Trailblazers had to forge the path ahead of them; there was no manicured sidewalk to follow. As Uranus and Neptune retrograde fly in a favorable sextile, the stars encourage you to entertain the idea that nobody has tackled this obstacle yet because you are the one who’s meant to do it.