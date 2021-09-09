Daily Horoscope: September 9, 2021

The moon in Libra clashes with Pluto at 4:48 PM, stirring up intense emotions—but a more open, easygoing atmosphere flows as the moon mingles with jovial Jupiter at 5:03 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

You’re focused on your relationships today as the moon moves through Libra. Tension concerning your career or responsibilities could pop up, but an easy energy flows in your social life today.

Taurus

The moon in Libra encourages you to reflect on your daily routines and habits today, and you’re ready to make a change. You’re feeling productive, Taurus!

Gemini

Romance is in the air as the moon moves through Libra! Creative inspiration also arrives. New opportunities abound, but control issues may need to be overcome.

Cancer

Intense emotions come to the surface today as the moon in Libra clashes with the planet of the underworld, Pluto. An easy emotional energy for letting go arrives when the moon mingles with expansive Jupiter.

Leo

The moon in Libra encourages communication today, but some intense conversations might take place as the moon clashes with Pluto. Lucky meetings arise as the moon connects with Jupiter.

Virgo

The moon in Libra finds you focused on money today. Themes like greed and jealousy are navigated as the moon clashes with Pluto! But an easy energy flows later as the moon connects with lucky Jupiter.

Libra

The moon is in your sign today, Libra, encouraging you to connect with your emotions. Power struggles in your personal life may flare up as the moon clashes with Pluto, but an easygoing and playful energy flows as the moon connects with Jupiter.

Scorpio

The moon in Libra encourages you to connect with your intuition. The moon clashes with your ruling planet Pluto, which might find you having some intense conversations—but a breakthrough could also take place!

Sagittarius

The moon in Libra finds you reflecting on your hopes and wishes for the future. Issues regarding money and power arise as the moon clashes with Pluto. The moon mingles with your ruling planet Jupiter, inspiring an easygoing energy in your social life.

Capricorn

The moon in Libra lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, and as the moon clashes with Pluto, you’re reflecting on themes like power and responsibility. Abundance and material success flow as the moon mingles with Jupiter.

Aquarius

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today and it clashes with Pluto, inspiring a philosophical breakthrough. The moon also mingles with lucky Jupiter, finding you exploring new opportunities.

Pisces

Complicated social dynamics are navigated as the moon in harmony-loving Libra clashes with the planet of the underworld, Pluto. Emotions flow as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Jupiter.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.