Daily Horoscopes: April 1, 2019

The moon enters sensitive water sign Pisces at 10:48 AM and clashes with fiery Mars at 12:44 PM. Try not to jump to conclusions—an impulsive energy is in the air! The moon connects with Uranus at 1:29 PM, encouraging us to think about things in a new way.



All times EST.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re in a sleepy mood today as the moon enters Pisces. Make time to slow down and don’t make any hasty decisions, Aries. Your inner voice has plenty to say, so make time for journaling and meditation.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters Pisces today and lights up the friendship sector of your chart, Taurus! It’s an exciting time to connect with friends. However, you do want to be mindful of your spending. Unexpected fun comes your way, but don’t blow your whole budget!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters creative water sign Pisces today, and you’re feeling majorly inspired to chase your career goals and connect with the public. There’s a prize you want, and you’re going for it, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces today, inspiring you to break out of your usual routine. You’re in a curious mood, and it’s an exciting day for studying or traveling. Just keep your plans flexible because unexpected changes may arrive.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters emotional water sign PIsces today and you’re in a sensitive mood. An argumentative energy is in the air and you’re looking for stability—but today, you need to stay flexible and be unafraid to end partnerships that aren’t working.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters your opposite sign Pisces today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, Virgo. A tense vibe is in the air—avoid arguments, and find a more productive outlet for today’s passionate energy.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters water sign Pisces today, asking you to take a look at your daily routines, rituals, and habits. You’re ready to make an important change to your schedule, Libra. A genius solution to a complicated problem arrives.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters fellow water sign PIsces today, bringing you a big boost of creative inspiration! This is also an exciting time to flirt with your crush or party—enjoy, dear scorpion! An electric energy is in the atmosphere; surprises abound.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters sentimental Pisces today, finding you in a sensitive and nostalgic mood. Tension arises in your relationships. You’re an adventurous person, Sagittarius, but today, you’re trying to get on solid ground. However, stability doesn’t mean being inflexible, so keep your plans open.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters Pisces and lights up the communication sector of your chart, Capricorn! Exciting conversations take place today, and plans are being made. Unexpected flirty vibes are flowing, too!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters Pisces today and lights up the sector of your chart that rules security and self-worth. As the moon squares off with action planet Mars, make a point to ask for what you want, Aquarius!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters your sign today, Pisces! Make time to pamper yourself. You may find yourself in an agitated mood, but stay open-minded—exciting news may shift your perspective.

