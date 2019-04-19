Daily Horoscopes: April 20, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. Next up? A lush Taurus event in Brooklyn on April 27!



Taurus season begins at 4:55 AM—celebrate by indulging your senses! Venus enters Aries at 12:11 PM and an exciting, flirtatious energy fills the air—we’re boldly making a move on our crushes. The moon in Scorpio connects with Neptune at 2:40 PM, boosting our imaginations before connecting with Saturn at 7:20 PM and then with Pluto at 11:59 PM, asking us to focus on what’s real or fantasy.

All times EST.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The sun enters your sign today, Taurus! Solar love is beaming down on you, revitalizing and inspiring you. Venus also enters Aries, encouraging you to focus on self care. A secret crush is forming.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Taurus season is here, asking you to slow down and get some rest. But this won’t be a totally lazy period for you: Venus enters Aries, bringing blessings to your social life, Gemini!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Taurus season begins, making this a wonderful time to network with new people and connect with friends. Venus enters Aries, bringing blessings to your career and life in public—a reward may come your way.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The sun enters creative earth sign Taurus and lights up the career sector of your chart, finding you focused on your goals and receiving some recognition, too! Venus enters fellow fire sign Aries, bringing you a dash of good luck.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The sun enters fellow earth sign Taurus, inspiring you to take a trip, sign up for a class, or otherwise expand your mind! Sexy Venus enters fire sign Aries, heating things up when it comes to intimacy.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Taurus season is here, encouraging you to slow down and dig deep into emotionally intense issues, including intimacy, money, grief, and healing. Your partners are here for you as Venus enters Aries, bringing blessings to your relationships.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Your focus is squarely on your partnerships thanks to the sun entering Taurus and illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. Venus enters Aries, asking you to bring beauty into your everyday life. Treat yourself to a spa day, Scorpio!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Taurus season begins today, encouraging you to settle down, get organized, and tackle your to-do list. Don’t pressure yourself or rush things—slow and steady wins the race, as they say. Venus enters fellow fire sign Aries, bringing romance your way!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The sun enters fellow earth sign Taurus, bringing creative inspiration your way! Romance is in the air! Celebrations abound! Venus enters Aries, bringing blessings to your home and family life.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The sun enters Taurus and illuminates the home and family sector of your chart, Aquarius! This is a cozy time to spend with loved ones and focus on your living situation. Venus enters Aries, bringing flirtatious messages your way.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Taurus season is here! This is a busy time for you when it comes to communication. You’re going to gain a lot of clarity in how you think about things. Venus enters Aries, bringing financial blessings your way!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Taurus season begins, finding you reflecting on themes concerning security, money, and self-esteem. Venus enters your sign, Aries, and you’re feeling charming and seductive!

