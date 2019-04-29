Daily Horoscopes: April 30, 2019

The moon in Pisces meets Neptune at 6:33 AM, creating a whimsical vibe—just watch out for tempers as the moon clashes with warrior Mars at 10:22 AM. The moon connects with Saturn at 11:34 AM, inspiring us to do our jobs well. The moon connects with Pluto at 4:48 PM and clashes with Jupiter at 5:57 PM, stirring up big, deep emotions—but we’re ready for growth, too.

All times EST.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Pisces finds you eager to connect with friends, Taurus. It’s a powerful time to connect with people on a deep level. Reflect on your issues concerning intimacy and trust today.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Pisces finds you reflecting on your career, reputation, and the legacy you want to leave behind. Big plans are laid today, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel and learning. It’s a powerful day for deep connection with your partners. Intense topics come up for conversation.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in sensitive water sign Pisces today, encouraging you to sit with your feelings. Transformations are taking place, and letting go of the past isn’t always easy to do. Just remember that so many new opportunities are coming your way!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in Pisces today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and there are big emotions in the air, dear Virgo. It’s a wonderful time to work on a creative project with someone you care about deeply.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Pisces finds you getting organized, Libra. You’re craving structure, and this is a good occasion to focus on getting what you need so you can accomplish your work and stay grounded.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces, illuminating a romantic and creative sector of your chart, Scorpio. However, you’re also focusing on very intense and important subjects today.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in dreamy water sign Pisces today, finding you in a nostalgic, sensitive mood. Baby yourself today, Sagittarius—so many big emotions come to the surface and you need to be tender with your spirit.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Powerful conversations come your way today, Capricorn. One of the most important discussions you’re going to have is one with yourself—your inner voice has plenty to share with you. Have paperwork you’ve been avoiding? Get it done!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Pisces lights up the financial sector of your chart today, and it’s a powerful day to work on your budget and make necessary changes, Aquarius. Security is on your mind.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in your sign today, Pisces, encouraging you to focus on self care. Make time to sit with your emotions. You’re in a dreamy mood this morning, but many important issues come up for consideration.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Be gentle with yourself and get plenty of rest, Aries. The moon in Pisces finds you in a sensitive but creative mood. Don’t overthink things right now—just get focus on your responsibilities and then relax after getting things done.

