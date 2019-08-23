Daily Horoscopes: August 24, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



Venus meets Mars at 1:04 PM! When these two cosmic lovers meet, the mood is passionate, dynamic, creative, and social. A fresh start is here. We’re clear on what we want and need, and as these planets meet in flawless Virgo, we won’t settle for anything less than the best! The moon in chatty Gemini opposes Jupiter at 1:53 PM, bringing big emotions to the surface. An over-the-top energy is in the air. The moon clashes with Neptune at 7:18 PM, bringing some confusion. Catch up on rest, take it easy, and make important decisions later!

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Venus meets Mars in your sign today, Virgo, and you’re feeling especially charming and romantic! A new cycle is beginning. The moon in Gemini opposes Jupiter and clashes with Neptune, and you’re challenged to be realistic when it comes to core parts of your life, like home, relationships, and work.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your ruling planet Venus meets action planet Mars today, starting a new cycle in your values and desires. You need a moment to think! But the moon in chatty Gemini opposes jovial Jupiter and clashes with hazy Neptune, stirring up plenty of conversation. The energy may be confusing today, so get extra rest and don’t rush any decisions.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Venus meets Mars, marking the beginning of a fun, new social circle blossoming around you! The moon in Gemini opposes Jupiter and clashes with Neptune, challenging you to be realistic about your finances.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Venus and Mars meet in the sky, bringing you a boost in popularity and igniting a new cycle in your career! The moon in Gemini opposes Jupiter and clashes with Neptune, stirring up big emotions in your relationships.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

An exciting new journey begins as Venus meets Mars, and while these two planets are famous for passion, you will also find this manifesting as new opportunities to study and travel. The moon in Gemini opposes Jupiter, asking you not to overload your schedule, and clashes with Neptune, so watch out for communication issues!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

A new journey begins as Venus meets Mars, and you’re being asked to let go of the past. The moon in fellow air sign Gemini opposes Jupiter, bringing fun to your social life—but it also clashes with Neptune, so be mindful about your spending habits.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

A new, wonderful, and passionate cycle begins in your relationships as Venus meets Mars! The moon in Gemini opposes Jupiter, stirring up plenty of action at home and in your career, and clashes with Neptune, finding you a little confused about how to proceed. Don’t rush yourself, Pisces. Get some rest!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

It’s a fantastic time to beautify your workspace, treat yourself to a spa visit, and connect with your lovers about the mundane aspects of your time together as Venus meets Mars! The moon in Gemini opposes Jupiter and clashes with Neptune, stirring up plenty of conversation—but watch out for confusion.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

A lovely new beginning in your love life and your creative pursuits arrives as Venus meets Mars! The moon in Gemini opposes Jupiter, highlighting issues concerning finances, and clashes with Neptune, stirring up a sensitive mood.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Venus meets Mars, starting a new cycle in your home life—it’s a lovely time to redecorate! The moon is in your sign, Gemini, and opposes Jupiter, creating an over-the-top energy in your relationships. The moon clashes with Neptune, finding you fantasizing about your future and career.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

A lovely new conversation is starting as Venus meets Mars! The moon in Gemini opposes Jupiter, finding you with plenty on your plate today, and clashes with Neptune, encouraging you to break out of your usual routine. You want some whimsy in your life!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

A wonderful new cycle in material abundance begins today as Venus meets Mars! The moon in Gemini opposes Jupiter and clashes with Neptune, creating a busy day in your social life, and it’s a powerful time to connect on an emotional level—just don’t overshare!

