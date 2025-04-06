Weekly Horoscope: April 6-12

Plenty of celestial shifts take place over the next several days. To begin, pesky Mercury retrograde returns direct under Pisces, ending its lengthy reign of chaos over communication, travel, technology, and intellect. Prepare for mental clarity to return. Next on the docket to improve and strengthen is emotional fortitude, ushered in by Venus’ direct return by the weekend.

Alongside Venus’ shift back to its usual orbital pattern is this month’s full Moon, the Pink Moon, which reaches its strongest phase under Libra. This lunar placement directs our focus toward matters of equality and morality. Injustices will be easier to spot and, thanks to Venus and Mercury’s recent transition out of retrograde, easier to process and act on, too. Use this energy to your advantage.

How will your sign fare this week, stargazer?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Eris and Chiron move deeper into their coinciding conjunction with the Sun under your celestial domain this week. These dwarf planets govern our rebellious and vulnerable sides, respectively. With the ego-driven Sun in the mix, you can expect the cosmos to challenge your pride, sensitivity, and defiant streak. However, don’t let this tumultuous alignment discourage you, Aries.

Indeed, you have plenty of good cosmic energy in your corner, most notably in the form of a harmonious trine between your ruling planet, Mars, and Mercury, which will turn direct this week. These obstacles might be impassable brick walls to some people. But to you, they’re only detours. Finding workarounds is a more effective use of your time than fighting against fate, stargazer.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet forms a direct opposition to a nearly full waxing gibbous Moon under Pisces and Virgo toward the end of the week, increasing friction and action within our subconscious minds and emotional states. This celestial standoff occurs one day before the Moon reaches its peak phase under Libra and Venus returns direct.

As one of two planets governed by our planetary neighbor, you are liable to feel its transition out of retrograde more strongly than others. Fortunately, this shift is typically a positive one. Be ready for matters of the heart or wallet to clear up, self-image to stabilize, and confidence to increase. All that hard work was going to pay off eventually, Taurus. It’s time to cash in.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury is shifting back out of retrograde this week, meaning the unexpected mix-ups, errors, and setbacks you’ve been dealing with are on their way out. Kudos for sticking out this celestial storm while it was here, Gemini. As the conjunction of your ruling planet, Saturn, and Venus continues (the last of which will remain retrograde until the end of the week), the stars increase perseverance and grit.

Jupiter holds its position under your celestial domain, further bolstering your cosmic forecast to be one leading you toward prosperity, wisdom, and strength. You’re on the right path, stargazer. Keep up the good work, and keep your faith in the timing of the cosmos. Its schedule is often far better planned than ours.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body forms two challenging oppositions just before it reaches its peak phase under Libra. First, its standoff with the conjunction of Venus retrograde, Mercury, and Saturn under Pisces will open your eyes to emotional challenges you need to either start chipping away at or give up for good. The holding pattern you’re in isn’t helping anyone, Cancer.

Next, the Moon moves into an opposition to Neptune, increasing the chances of giving into sentimentality, nostalgia, and romanticism. Luckily, this month’s full Moon under Libra should snap us out of any majorly codependent thought patterns. Remember that familiarity does not always mean something is beneficial to us. Therein lies the dangerous temptation of living in the past.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun moves further into a potent conjunction with two dwarf planets, Eris and Chiron, under fellow fire sign Aries. Eris and Chiron govern our rebellious and vulnerable sides, respectively. Your ruling celestial body’s placement in the mix suggests upcoming circumstances that will test your resolve, confidence, and ability to turn pain into power. While it might be tempting to lie low and lick your wounds for a little bit longer, the stars are pushing you forward.

By the end of the week, the Sun faces off with the full Moon in Aries and Libra. The Pink Moon’s placement in moralistic Libra invites you to fight against injustices and disparities in your life, whether personal or social. Use your voice, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet might be shifting out of retrograde this week, but the cosmic waters aren’t totally still just yet. The waxing gibbous Moon forms a challenging opposition to the conjunction of your ruling planet, Mercury, Venus retrograde, and Saturn, toward the weekend. This celestial standoff takes place before the Moon reaches its peak strength in Libra on Saturday. Consequently, things might seem a bit more tense or unstable as you work through these obstacles.

Fortunately, Mercury’s return to direct should help you gather your thoughts and express them clearly and thoughtfully to those around you. Let this communication happen naturally, Virgo. If you try to rush this process too quickly, you’re liable to derail the whole thing.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Two notable cosmic shifts happen in your forecast this week, Libra. Coincidentally, they both also happen on the same day. Indeed, this coming weekend looks like it will be a particularly potent one. First, your ruling planet, Venus, finally shifts out of retrograde after a long few weeks of lower confidence, shaky relationships, and financial trouble. Intuition and self-image will improve as a result.

At the same time, the Moon reaches its peak strength under your celestial domain. April’s Pink Moon pushes you to advocate for equality and morality, even if it means standing on this high ground alone. Doing the right thing won’t always feel like the most popular or funnest option. Nevertheless, that’s the goal to strive for.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Haumea retrograde and the waxing crescent Moon begin the week in a somewhat tense square under Leo and your celestial domain. As this lunar phase pushes you to face your fears and power through the final steps in this endeavor, you might start to notice traces of self-doubt kick in. You can blame Haumea, a dwarf planet that influences our instincts and intuition, for the hemming and hawing.

As tough as it might be to move ahead without knowing which way your gut is telling you to go, the stars are pushing you to try. Your ruling planet’s placement in Aquarius is in the midst of ushering in major creative transformations. Don’t miss out on the evolutionary fun, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The most notable alignment in your cosmic forecast takes place in the coming weekend when your ruling planet, Jupiter, forms a harmonious trine with the full Moon in Libra. This month’s Pink Moon shifts our attention toward areas in our lives, personally or socially, that are experiencing injustice or inequality. Finding the best way to get from point A to point B has always been your forte, Sagittarius.

Now, the cosmos seems to suggest that it’s time you start applying those skills elsewhere. Follow your instincts, and speak from your heart this week. The silence of others can often multiply our own. The stars urge you to dig a little deeper and not settle for the path of least resistance.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn and Mars spend the week in a harmonious trine under Pisces and Cancer, creating a water-heavy forecast that encourages a more intuitive, gentle approach. Going in with guns blazing to solve problems in one fell swoop might not be the best tactic here, Capricorn. Give yourself time to acclimate to the situation with greater sensitivity. First glances can often be misleading.

This month’s full Moon in Libra boosts motivation to pursue equality, morality, and justice. Just remember: you alone didn’t cause the problems you’re witnessing around you, and you alone won’t be able to fix them. Don’t take that as discouragement, stargazer. It’s a blessing. Relieve yourself of the burden of being the one to make everything better.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The most notable cosmic alignments in your forecast take place closer to this coming weekend. Specifically, the nearly full waxing gibbous Moon forms an auspicious trine with your ruling planet, Uranus, as it directly opposes the conjunction of Mercury, Venus retrograde, and Saturn. Obstacles are popping up in the final stretch as they are wont to do. This turn of events leaves you with two options.

You can either forge ahead through these barriers or give up your progress thus far and call it quits. Surely, you don’t need the stars to tell you which option is better. You are far stronger than you think, Aquarius. The stars urge you to try to revel in this novel territory of uncertainty.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet, Neptune, forms a direct opposition to the waxing gibbous Moon just before the latter celestial body reaches its full strength in Libra. This standoff calls our relationships and perceptions into question. Are you trying to build your path on nostalgia, pushing ahead while training your eyes on the rearview mirror? Or are you willing to forgo familiarity for the sake of your own evolution?

An ongoing trine between Mars and a potent conjunction of Mercury, Venus retrograde, and Saturn under your celestial domain should help nudge you in the right direction. Indeed, the stars are lining up in your favor, Pisces. Don’t let the minor hiccups and distractions unsettle you. You’re on the right path. Just keep going.

