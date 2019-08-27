Daily Horoscopes: August 28, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Leo clashes with unruly Uranus at 6:29 AM, which connects with Mars at 6:51 AM, bringing surprises! Some people might feel like being loners today, while others might find themselves annoyed by everything, and some of us are just impatient—but we’re all eager for change. The moon connects with Jupiter a 8:07 PM, encouraging generosity and growth.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Leo asks you to slow down and get rest, but it’s hard to do with so much excitement in the air! Adventures take place as action planet Mars connects with electric Uranus. Surprises from faraway places come your way.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

You’re in the mood to socialize today thanks to the moon in Leo, a sign that loves to celebrate. However, emotional breakthroughs are also taking place as Mars connects with Uranus. Watch out for the messages that arrive in your dreams—your psychic abilities are kicked up a notch!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You’re reflecting on your career and reputation as the moon moves through Leo, and excitement arrives in your relationships and social life as fiery Mars connects with Uranus. You’re meeting exciting people, and feeling eager to take risks!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo today, finding you in an adventurous mood, eager to travel and learn new things. Fiery Mars also connects with brilliant Uranus, inspiring you to take a risk in your career!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

You’re in an intense mood today with the moon in fire sign Leo—but you’re ready to make big changes and take a risk as warrior planet Mars makes a harmonious connection with electric Uranus. A breakthrough is here!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Your focus is on your relationships today thanks to the moon in your opposite sign Leo, and excitement is in the air as action planet Mars makes a harmonious connection with your ruling planet Uranus, bringing an emotional breakthrough!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

You’re inspired to get organized and kick a bad habit as the moon moves through regal fire sign Leo. It’s an exciting day for your relationships—risks are taken as warrior planet Mars connects with electric Uranus.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re in a playful, celebratory mood today thanks to the moon in fellow fire sign Leo, and you’re taking exciting risks—especially concerning finances and work—as your ruling planet Mars connects with brilliant Uranus.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in Leo, which usually finds you in a cozy mood—however, action planet Mars makes a harmonious connection with rebel Uranus today, inspiring you to take a risk! Excitement flows in your love life and creative pursuits.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You’re in a chatty mood today thanks to the moon in fire sign Leo, and surprises are in the air as action planet Mars connects with wildcard Uranus. A burst of intuitive insight arrives. Listen to the messages that arrive in your dreams.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Leo finds you reflecting on your budget, and you hear surprising news as fiery Mars connects with unruly Uranus. It’s an exciting time to network since you’ll run into eccentric people!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in your sign today, Leo! Make space to sit with your emotions. Exciting changes in your career take place today as action planet Mars connects with genius Uranus. You’ll be remembered for your daring moves in public!

What’s in the stars for you in August? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.