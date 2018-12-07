Daily Horoscopes: December 8, 2018

The moon in Sagittarius connects with wildcard Uranus at 5:00 AM to bring surprises before entering grounded earth sign Capricorn at 7:01 AM. The moon connects with sensual Venus at 2:20 PM, making for an affectionate afternoon. We’re in the mood to enjoy ourselves by eating, shopping, and cuddling. Mercury retrograde is over and it’s the weekend—enjoy!



All times EST.

Videos by VICE

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters Capricorn this morning, Sagittarius, shifting your focus to your finances. That said, your intuition is especially sharp today, so make time to tap into your inner voice!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters your sign today, Capricorn, so make time to treat yourself to something special… no, not more work! Try a massage or a hearty meal with your bestie to help ground yourself after this difficult week.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters Capricorn this morning and activates a very private sector of your chart, finding you in the mood to catch up on time alone. That said, there is still a pleasant energy in the atmosphere.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The energy shifts today as the moon enters Capricorn and lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life. The energy is social and adventurous!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters Capricorn this morning and lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation! Remember, you don’t have to do everything alone: Ask for help if you need it.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn today, Taurus, encouraging you to look at the big picture. Planning ahead has felt hard recently because so much has been up in the air, but your partners are here to help you plan some things out!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Capricorn and activates the intimacy sector of your chart, finding you and your partners in deep conversation about everything from intimacy to money. An awkward situation gets worked out.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Your focus shifts to your relationships today, Cancer, as the moon enters your opposite sign Capricorn. A chill energy is in the air, and you’re enjoying yourself and the company of others.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters earth sign Capricorn today, Leo, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals. You’re feeling inspired to tackle your to-do list and sort things out at home.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn today, Virgo, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart—cute! A pleasant conversation comes your way this afternoon.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters Capricorn this morning and illuminates the home and family sector of your chart, finding you in a nostalgic mood. It’s a wonderful day to energetically cleanse your home or do some redecorating—get rid of some items that no longer work in your space!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Capricorn today and activates the sector of your chart that rules your mind. Things are starting to feel a little clearer—information is coming your way and an easygoing atmosphere flows.

What’s in the stars for you in December? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.