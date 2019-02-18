Daily horoscopes: February 19, 2019

Mercury meets Neptune at 1:37 AM to boost our intuitive abilities, and the moon in Leo connects with Uranus at 8:51 AM to bring surprises. The moon enters practical earth sign Virgo at 9:47 AM and a revealing full moon arrives at 10:54 AM. The moon connects with Mars at 3:31 PM to boost our energy, and productive conversations take place when communication planet Mercury connects with serious Saturn at 9:39 PM.



All times EST.

Videos by VICE

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

A major climax takes place in your relationships today, Pisces, thanks to the full moon in Virgo. Plus, communication planet Mercury connects with your dreamy ruling planet Neptune as well as serious Saturn, making for a supportive and empathetic energy.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The full moon in grounded earth sign Virgo asks you to take stock of your responsibilities, Aries—it may be time to let a project go. This is a powerful day to end a bad habit, too. Mercury’s connections with Neptune and Saturn boost your intuition.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Today’s full moon in fellow earth sign Virgo brings a climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your love life. Gentle and supportive energy around communication flows as Mercury connects with Neptune and Saturn—your friends are here for you and have wise perspectives to share.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury connects with gentle Neptune and supportive Saturn, creating an easy vibe around communication during this emotional full moon in Virgo. Connecting to your home, family, and past is a powerful way to work with the energy.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The full moon in Virgo brings an eye-opening conversation your way. Communication planet Mercury connects with psychic Neptune and disciplined Saturn, creating an empathetic and anchored energy.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Today’s full moon in Virgo brings a big climax in a situation concerning your finances. On an emotional level, you’re releasing old patterns around self-worth. Security is important to you today, and messenger planet Mercury’s helpful connections with intuitive Neptune and supportive Saturn have your back.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury connects with Neptune and Saturn today, making for a supportive energy around communication with your partners during this full moon in your sign—which will find you moving through many emotions. Today is all about release, so let it out!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Today’s full moon in Virgo is exhausting, so be gentle with yourself, Libra. Lots of emotions are coming to the surface—let yourself cry! Helpful energy flows around communication thanks to Mercury’s meetings with intuitive Neptune and supportive Saturn.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

A release is taking place thanks to the full moon in Virgo and you’ve outgrown some old wishes for your future. Messenger planet Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune and grounded Saturn, making for an empathetic and supportive energy around communication.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re in a sentimental mood today, Sagittarius, but you’ve still got to keep strong boundaries. Today’s full moon in earth sign Virgo asks you to focus on creating a better balance between your work life and your personal life.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

An inspiring conversation comes today, but when it comes to making big decisions, take it slow. A full moon in fellow earth sign Virgo arrives, revealing an important perspective. Mercury connects with your ruling planet Saturn, and you’re taking things seriously.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Today’s full moon in Virgo brings a climax to a situation in your personal life. This is a powerful time to process grief. A big ending has arrived, but a deepening of intimacy has, too. Communication planet Mercury connects with sensitive Neptune and your ruling planet Saturn, creating a supportive vibe.

What’s in the stars for you in February? Read your monthly horoscope here.



Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.