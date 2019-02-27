Daily Horoscopes: February 28, 2019

The moon in Sagittarius makes a harmonious connection with rebellious Uranus at 1:17 AM before entering grounded earth sign Capricorn at 1:48 AM. The moon in Capricorn connects with Mars at 9:26 PM, bringing a boost in energy before connecting with the sun at 10:09 PM, finding us in a cheerful mood!



All times EST.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Capricorn today, making this a wonderful time to network. You have big dreams, Pisces, but you shouldn’t have to chase your vision alone. This is a wonderful time to team up with people.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Aries love to be number one, and the moon enters Capricorn today, helping you get to first place. The moon’s harmonious connection with your ruling planet Mars propels you to great heights!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, encouraging you to think about your long-term goals. Exciting opportunities arrive today! If you’re not ready to go it alone, bring a friend.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Capricorn, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules deep intimacy—how much are you really willing to share with your partners? Sometimes it’s taking, not giving, that’s the most difficult thing to do. Reflect on this today.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Your focus turns to your relationships today as the moon enters your opposite sign Capricorn! This is a lovely day to connect with others—exciting meetings take place and deep conversations are had.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters Capricorn today, encouraging you to get focused and to tackle your to-do list, and the moon’s connection with action planet Mars gives you all the energy you need to get things done!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn today, Virgo, and you’re in a flirtatious mood! It’s a wonderful evening to connect with partners—have fun!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters Capricorn and finds you focused on home and family today, Libra. Deep emotions come up for you to work through. It’s a powerful time to change even the smallest habits.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Capricorn and lights up the communication sector of your chart today, Scorpio, and supportive energy is flowing to help you collect the information you need and express yourself.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You need to be mature when it comes to planning your budget today, Sagittarius, due to the moon entering earth sign Capricorn. This evening, you may find that you already have what you thought you wanted.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters your sign today, Capricorn! Make time to nourish yourself. Setting boundaries is so important—make your needs known! The energy is easygoing and chatty tonight.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Take it slow today, Aquarius! The moon enters Capricorn, encouraging you to take some time to yourself and unwind. Things are busy at home this evening, and the mood is cheerful.

