Daily Horoscopes: January 11, 2019

The sun and Pluto meet at 6:36 AM—power is today’s theme! The moon in Pisces also connects with Pluto, at 9:11 AM, finding us working on a very deep and emotional level. It’s time to face the truth, even if it hurts. Sit with the pain—witness it, don’t deny its existence. The sun and moon connect at 9:25 AM, encouraging conversations and community.



All times EST.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s a powerful and intense day, Capricorn! The sun and Pluto meet in your sign, and it’s the beginning of a new cycle. A rebirth is here—you’re in for some amazing changes. The moon in Pisces asks that you keep lines of communication clear and open.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

A powerful change is taking place within you. Intense emotions are coming to the surface—feel your feelings, now is not the time to repress them. Listen to the messages that arrive in your dreams, expand your psychic awareness.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Powerful connections are formed today, Pisces. This is a massively exciting time to network. You may be joining an important group that could change the world. The moon is in your sign today, reminding you to focus on self love!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

It’s a powerful day for your career, Aries! Exciting things are happening, but there’s an intensity in the air that might make you a little nervous—so much is changing! It’s time to step into your power and be the leader you know you can be.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

New opportunities are coming your way, Taurus, finding you traveling, expanding your spiritual practice, or even returning to school. Psychological breakthroughs take place.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

An important evolution is taking place in your intimate relationships today, Gemini. The moon in Pisces also finds you focused on your career and your life in public.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s an intense and revealing day in your relationships, Cancer! Important changes are taking place, and a new beginning is here in your partnerships. You need to ask yourself if you trust the people you’re with.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Your ruling planet, the Sun, meets with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, today, finding you taking on tasks that challenge you to step into your power. The moon in Pisces finds you craving deep intimacy.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

It’s a hugely powerful day concerning your love life and creative projects. Your focus is also on your partnerships, thanks to the moon in your opposite sign Pisces. Important changes are on the way.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Important evolutions are taking place in your home life and within your family. You’re outgrowing old patterns and stepping into a new place of power. The moon in Pisces asks that you tend to self-care today.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

An amazing opportunity is here, but it’s finding you confronting fears— especially around being heard or understood. Important conversations take place today! The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces creating a passionate mood.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

It is said that money is power. I don’t know if that’s true, but it might certainly feel true for you today, Sagittarius. Issues concerning cash and your sense of self-worth come to the fore. A new cycle around money, power, and security is beginning.

