‘POOLS’, the Most Unnerving Liminal Spaces Game I’ve Ever Seen, Just Released a New Level and Teased Proper PC VR Support

Like something out of a dream, liminal spaces are comforting, confusing, and, at times, terrifying. POOLS is a game all about that feeling. Rather than fearing for your life because of a monster chasing you, it’s just you and these areas. At times, POOLS can feel serene. The feeling of nothingness is surprisingly calming. But it can quickly feel unnerving, a little too close to home for comfort. You may feel like you’ve been here before, in this exact location, even though it doesn’t actually exist. And guess what: there’s a brand new level for players to experiment with, available now at no cost.

Screenshot: Tensori/UNIKAT Label

A Brand New Level, Alongside PC VR Support, Is Coming to ‘Pools’ Very Soon

Visual language is one of the most important parts of any game. And sometimes, it can be the most terrifying part of the whole experience. There are no enemies or antagonists within the world of POOLS. It’s only you, the spaces themselves, and the tricks that your mind can play on you as you explore these areas. And a brand new chapter arrives in the game, at no additional cost.

According to the development team behind POOLS, Tensori:

“This free content update is our way of saying ‘Thank You’ to all of you here. Over the past year, POOLS has grown beyond our wildest dreams, with over 4,000 Overwhelmingly Positive Steam reviews. Thanks to you, our small team has been able to work on POOLS as a real job. We are a fully-fledged, real studio. So, thank you for making our dreams come true. Your support means everything, and Chapter 0 is our way of saying thanks.

But that’s not all. A free PC VR update is coming May 30, 2025, letting you experience POOLS in an entirely new way. Plus, App Store and PS5 releases, along with PS VR2 support, will also arrive later this year.

So, whether you’re returning to the water or diving in for the first time, POOLS: Chapter 0 is waiting for you to explore.

Note: Chapter 0 is unlocked after all other chapters are completed

Have fun playing Chapter 0 and don’t get lost.”

That’s right: a new chapter is available now, and PC VR support is on May 30, 2025. I’m already sweating at the idea of being locked in a prison of my mind when I jump into POOLS in VR.