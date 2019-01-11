Daily Horoscopes: January 12, 2019

The moon enters fire sign Aries at 3:18 AM, inspiring us to be bold and kind, especially as the moon connects with sweet Venus at 2:20 PM. A fierce energy comes as the moon meets Mars at 7:12 PM.



All times EST.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters Aries today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your home and family. You’re also feeling called to spend time in your spiritual practice. Watch out for impulsive reactions tonight.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters Aries today and illuminates the communication sector of your chart. It’s a lovely afternoon to network. Tonight brings exciting news.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Aries and illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your finances and your sense of self-worth today. As the moon connects with lovely Venus, blessings in your career will come your way.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters your sign today, Aries! Today is all about self love; take yourself on an adventure. As the moon connects with Venus this afternoon, you will find that blessings come your way when you open yourself up to new opportunities.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Take it slow today, Taurus! The moon enters Aries lighting up the sector of your chart that rules rest—catch up on time alone. You have a lot of feelings to work through, and reconnecting with your inner voice is a wonderful way to work the energy.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters fun fire sign Aries today inspiring you to network and spend time with your friends. It’s a lovely day to connect with people—tonight is especially exciting.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Aries today and lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. It’s a fantastic day to get things accomplished, Cancer!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries today, Leo, finding you in the mood to travel. Your spiritual practice is also on your mind. It’s a fantastic afternoon to connect with a crush and an exciting night for an adventure.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters passionate fire sign Aries today and although you try to stay chill about most things, you’re in a heated and intense mood today. You’re craving deep intimacy, Virgo.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters your opposite sign Aries today, Libra, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. It connects with your ruling planet Venus today, making it a lovely day to connect with people!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You have plenty of work today, and the moon enters Aries which will help you get organized. Easy energy around money flows today; you’ll get the resources you need to get things done.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries this morning, Sagittarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules romance and creativity—fun! There is an amicable, creative, and energized feeling in the atmosphere.

