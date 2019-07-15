Daily Horoscopes: July 16, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Capricorn opposes sweet Venus at 12:42 AM, stirring desire. A sensual atmosphere flows—but expect a chilly vibe as the moon meets serious Saturn at 3:18 AM. The moon connects with mystical Neptune at 6:53 AM, boosting our intuitive abilities, and we’re eager to shift and transform things as the moon meets powerful Pluto at 1:16 PM. It’s a potent time for change. The lunar eclipse in Capricorn lands at 5:38 PM, bringing a critical climax and asking us to grow up. New information is revealed, and there’s no looking back—let go of the past.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Today’s lunar eclipse in Capricorn is major for your relationships, Cancer. A climax is being reached in an issue that has been building between you and your partners. Relationships without a strong foundation—or ones that are simply not meant for you—are being cleared away. Let go, and invite something new in.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Because you love drama, lunar eclipses can be exciting for you, Leo—however, you’re especially exhausted during today’s in Capricorn! Your schedule and daily routine are undergoing major transformations. A big project is wrapping up! Something you couldn’t see before becomes clear.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Today’s lunar eclipse in Capricorn brings big drama to your social life, dear Virgo. It’s time to say goodbye to friends who don’t align with your values or your vision of the future. Your love life is quite hectic right now, and you’re seeing things in a new light.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Today’s intense lunar eclipse in Capricorn brings major shifts at home—and at work! Your public and personal lives are clashing and it’s time to find a better balance between the two. Remember: You don’t have to be who your parents want to you to be. You’re your own Libra!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

It’s a powerful time for communication thanks to today’s lunar eclipse in Capricorn. News you couldn’t have expected arrives and you’re thinking about things differently now—there is no going back! A life change is here.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Today’s lunar eclipse in Capricorn is major for your finances, Sagittarius! It’s time to grow up and get real about your budget. This is also a powerful time to step into your power and regain security and comfort in your life…you just have to let go of the past.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

There’s a lunar eclipse in your sign today, Capricorn, which means you can expect to be more exhausted and emotional than usual—let it out! And take a nap! Be especially gentle with yourself and express your emotions rather than bottling them in. The universe is creating space for new beginnings to come your way, but first, a big release is taking place—let it all go!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Today’s lunar eclipse in Capricorn is tiring, but you have work today, dear Aquarius! This eclipse will bring a big change in your day job and about your work/life balance. This is also a majorly powerful time to develop your intuitive skills. Watch out for psychic dreams! Secrets are revealed.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Today’s lunar eclipse in Capricorn brings big drama to your social life…and your love life, too! But it’s all happening to show you more clearly what you want—and what you need to let go. A big release is taking place and information is coming to light. Get extra rest.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Today’s lunar eclipse in Capricorn brings a major shift in your career, Aries. It’s time to grow up and be the leader you know you can be. A goal you had may finally be reached—or perhaps you’ve found your vision no longer inspires you. A change is here either way. Get extra rest!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Today’s lunar eclipse in fellow earth sign Capricorn brings unexpected information your way. It’s time to look at the big picture, dear Taurus. An adventure is coming to an end, but a new one is one the way. Amazing opportunities will arrive…but first, you need a nap.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Today’s lunar eclipse in Capricorn finds you exhausted and emotional—but you’re releasing emotional baggage you’ve been hanging on to for a while, and this is an important turning point for your healing journey. Financially, this eclipse also brings some major changes. Grow up when it comes to your budget!

What’s in the stars for you in July? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.