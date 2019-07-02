Daily Horoscopes: July 3, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Cancer opposes Saturn at 3:01 AM, asking us to take boundaries (ours and others’) seriously. A grouchy energy flows until the moon connects with Neptune at 4:41 AM, allowing more creative freedom. The moon opposes Pluto at 10:25 AM, asking us to look at our shadow selves and our envy, obsessions, and other tricky emotions. Sweet and sexy Venus enters Cancer at 11:18 AM, and we’re in the mood to care and be cared for. The moon enters fire sign Leo at 11:19 PM, encouraging a celebratory and creative vibe.

All times ET.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s an intense day for your relationships, Cancer—however, some inspiring ideas are shared and Venus enters Cancer, helping you feel super cute and charming. People won’t be able to resist you! The moon enters Leo, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules abundance.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Make time to relax today as you may find that your energy is drained quickly and that you need time to decompress and process your emotions. Venus enters Cancer, and you’re valuing your privacy. Perhaps a secret smooching session will arrive soon! The moon enters your sign, Leo, encouraging you to nurture yourself. Spend time with your element: fire.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

It’s a tricky day in your interactions with others, Virgo—empathy is the key to success today. Blessings arrive in your social life as Venus enters Cancer as the moon enters Leo, asking you to slow down and get some rest.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The energy is tense today, especially between your public and private life—however, a sense of humor can solve most things today, too. Your reputation is looking good as Venus enters Cancer. The moon enters Leo, inspiring you to socialize.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Intense conversations come up today, but deep bonding is also possible—if you don’t get caught up in a power struggle. Venus enters Cancer, bringing you messages of love from far away. Your focus turns to your career as the moon enters Leo.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

It’s a tricky day for finances, Sagittarius, but a little creativity will solve your problems. It’s a powerful time for intimacy as Venus enters Cancer. Ask for favors if you need them! Pay off a debt if you can, too. The moon enters Leo, encouraging you to travel.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Blessings arrive to the partnership sector of your chart as Venus enters Cancer—but it’ll be a complicated day for your relationships if you refuse to trust your intuition and have empathy. The moon enters Leo, inspiring deep intimacy.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Scheduling issues pop up today—don’t get into a power struggle with someone about when to do something. Get organized and do what makes sense when the time is right. Venus enters Cancer, inspiring you to add more beauty to your everyday routine. The moon enters Leo and lights up the relationship sector of your chart.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Drama shakes up your social life, but a creative energy flows and you feel comfortable trusting your intuition—let it guide you today if you know what’s good for you. Venus enters Cancer, bringing romance and a gentle energy your way. The moon enters Leo, inspiring you to kick a bad habit.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

It’s important today that you remember trusting your inner voice doesn’t mean you’re not being logical or responsible. Living without regrets doesn’t mean extreme behavior; it means respecting your intuition. Venus enters Cancer, inspiring you to beautify your home. The moon enters Leo, bringing romance your way.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Conflicting points of view lead to tension today, but the energy shifts as Venus enters Cancer, bringing kinder communication your way. The moon enters Leo, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Creativity flows, but you’re feeling protective of your ideas—don’t let that keep you from showing the world your talent! Venus enters Cancer, bringing financial blessings and a gift from a crush. The moon enters Leo, illuminating the communication sector of your chart.

