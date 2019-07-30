Daily Horoscopes: July 31, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon enters fire sign Leo at 9:18 AM and meets Venus at 4:51 PM, creating a confident and flirtatious energy! The moon clashes with Uranus at 7:54 PM, finding us taking unexpected action. The new moon in Leo lands at 11:12 PM, marking a new beginning. Leo is the sign that rules the heart…what does yours want? Mercury ends its retrograde at 11:58 PM and finally, conversations begin to move forward.

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

There’s a new moon in your sign today, Leo! This is a powerful time for meditation and connecting with your heart. Know that your efforts are not in vain and a new beginning is here. Mercury ends its retrograde, too, which is one less thing to worry about!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury finally ends its retrograde! Things will start smoothing out in your social life. But first, the new moon in Leo asks that you make plenty of time and space for yourself to rest and catch up on time alone to recharge.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Mercury retrograde ends today, pushing conversations concerning your career forward. But first, the new moon in Leo asks that you make a toast to friendship and the future. Make time to reflect on your hopes and dreams.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Mercury retrograde ends today, and travel and communication will finally run more smoothly! A new cycle is also beginning in your career, thanks to the new moon in Leo. What do you want to be known for, remembered for in the distant future?

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Today’s new moon in fellow fire sign Leo brings brilliant new opportunities your way! Tough conversations begin moving forward as Mercury ends its retrograde. Don’t suppress your emotions—express them! It’s time to start journaling. Tricky money issues also start getting sorted out.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Communication issues in your relationships finally begin to smooth over as Mercury ends its retrograde. Today’s new moon in Leo brings a fresh start to your personal life. It’s a lovely time to wipe the slate clean when it comes to debt.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Today’s new moon in Leo brings a fresh start to your relationships, Aquarius! This is an exciting time to meet new people and reconnect with those you love. Scheduling difficulties finally start to clear up as Mercury ends its retrograde.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Mercury ends its retrograde in fellow water sign Cancer today, helping you make more sense of what’s taking place in your love life and your creative endeavors. Today’s new moon in Leo also inspires you to kick a bad habit. A fresh start is here!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Life starts running more smoothly, especially at home, as Mercury ends its retrograde in Cancer today! A celebratory mood is in the air—there’s a full moon in fellow fire sign Leo! A fresh start in your creative endeavors and romantic life has arrived!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Communication issues start getting sorted out as Mercury ends its retrograde today, Taurus. Today also brings a new moon in Leo, providing a fresh start when it comes to home and family. Perhaps its time to move or redecorate!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury ends its retrograde today, Gemini, helping you sort out communication issues, especially in your finances. Today’s new moon in Leo also brings a fresh start in communication, helping you clear your mind!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Mercury has been retrograde in your sign and it finally ends today, helping you find the words you’ve been looking for! The new moon in Leo starts a new cycle in your finances. A ritual for abundance sounds like a lovely way to spend the day.

