Daily Horoscopes: June 14, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Warrior planet Mars connects with dreamy Neptune at 2:12 AM, boosting creativity and making this a wonderful time to help others. The mood is also sexy! The moon in Scorpio connects with chatty Mercury at 3:33 AM, creative Neptune at 8:54 AM, action planet Mars at 9:13 AM, and the planet of structure, Saturn, at 9:21 AM, making for a busy morning. Mars opposes Saturn at 11:49 AM, and we hit a wall—don’t force things to happen and use the Neptunian energy in the atmosphere to go with the flow. The moon connects with Pluto at 3:45 PM, finding us exploring sensitive emotions.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Today’s Scorpio moon and Mars’s connection with Neptune help you get organized and tackle your chores, and gives you a helpful creativity boost at work! Just watch out for difficulty concerning cash or shared resources as fiery Mars opposes strict Saturn.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio, finding you in a sexy and creative mood, especially as fiery Mars connects with dreamy Neptune! However, watch out for blocks in your relationship as Mars opposes Saturn—it’s crucial that you and your partners be mature and realistic!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in Scorpio, bringing your attention to your home and family life, dear Leo. Mars connects with dreamy Neptune, finding you looking deep within yourself and eager to make changes. Mars also opposes serious Saturn, asking you to get real about how much work you can take on at this time.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The Scorpio moon brings news your way, and a dynamic and creative energy flows in your relationships as Mars connects with Neptune. Just watch out for drama in your social life as Mars opposes Saturn.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Scorpio brings your attention to your finances, and Mars’s connection with Neptune inspires a creative energy at work today. That said, you’re feeling tension as Mars opposes Saturn—the mature thing to do at this time is to end something that’s no longer working.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in your sign, Scorpio, reminding you to nourish yourself. An adventurous energy flows as Mars connects with Neptune, but watch out for blocks in communication as Mars opposes Saturn.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in Scorpio, asking you to slow down and rest, Sagittarius. Mars connects with Neptune, finding you deep in your emotions—it’s a powerful time for transformation and to tap into your inner magic and creative flow. Just be mindful of money as Mars opposes Saturn—there’s tension around cash today.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in Scorpio, inspiring you to connect with friends, and easy energy flows in your social life as Mars connects with Neptune. However, watch out for blocks in your relationships as Mars opposes Saturn.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in Scorpio, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career. Mars connects with Neptune, encouraging you to bring your creative genius to work, but opposes Saturn, asking you not to overbook yourself. A plan that cannot work makes its faults obvious today.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio, asking you to keep an open mind as Mars connects with Neptune and opposes Saturn. Romance flows, but you’re also contending with some blocks in your social life, Pisces.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Scorpio asks you to sit with your emotions, Aries—difficult feelings come up, and repressing them won’t do you any good. Your ruling planet Mars connects with dreamy Neptune and opposes taskmaster Saturn, creating a conflicting energy. You can’t accomplish all of your goals today; it would be wisest to conserve your energy.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in Scorpio illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, Taurus. Mars connects with Neptune but opposes Saturn, making this a complicated day for communication: Empathy flows, but rejection is also in the air. Work with this energy by confronting your own limiting beliefs.

What’s in the stars for you in June? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.