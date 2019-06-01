Daily Horoscopes: June 2, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

The moon enters chatty air sign Gemini at 7:48 AM, and a new cycle is beginning soon! Sweet Venus connects with Pluto, the lord of the underworld, at 11:38 PM, which is major for intimacy. This is such a powerful and sexy time to connect on a deep level. Passion is in the air. This also signals some intriguing moves around money.

All times ET.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters your sign today, Gemini! Communication makes your world go round, so get something off your chest as the moon sits in your sign. Sweet Venus connects with powerful Pluto, finding you plunging deep into emotionally charged issues.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters cerebral air sign Gemini, asking you to sit in quiet meditation and listen to your inner voice, dear Cancer. It’s a tremendously powerful day for your relationships as sexy Venus connects with power planet Pluto.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters cerebral air sign Gemini, inspiring you to network and share your vision for the future, dear Leo—however, intense vibes flow at work as Venus connects with Pluto. This is a powerful day to get things done and prove your expertise!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters air sign Gemini, finding you reflecting on your reputation, dear Virgo. Sweet Venus connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, making this a powerful day for communication, exploration, and growth. Passion flows.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini, inspiring you to travel and learn, dear Libra! Your ruling planet Venus connects with power planet Pluto, stirring up intense emotions. This is a powerful moment for transformation! You’re letting go of the past.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters air sign Gemini, urging you to journal or talk about your feelings, dear Scorpio. Venus connects with your ruling planet Pluto, making this a powerful day in your relationships and for communication.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters air sign Gemini and lights up the relationship sector of your chart, Sagittarius, and a very passionate energy flows as sweet Venus connects with powerful Pluto. The heat is turned up not only in your relationships, but in a financial situation, too.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters air sign Gemini, inspiring you to get organized, dear Capricorn. However, you might be too distracted by all the passion in the air as sexy Venus connects with power planet Pluto.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini, finding you in a flirtatious and creatively inspired mood, dear Aquarius! You’re eager to connect on a deep, passionate level as sweet Venus connects with power planet Pluto.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters air sign Gemini, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your home and family life dear Pisces. Sweet Venus connects with power planet Pluto and this is a wonderful time for deep connection.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters Gemini, finding you in a talkative mood, dear Aries. It’s a powerful day for abundance as sweet Venus connects with power planet Pluto. Resources are easy to tap into as these planets connect.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters Gemini, bringing your focus to money and security, dear Taurus. Your ruling planet Venus connects with the lord of the underworld Pluto, and the passionate energy that results from their meeting urges you to embrace change.

