Daily Horoscopes: June 4, 2019

The moon in Gemini meets communication planet Mercury at 11:42 AM, stirring up a chatty atmosphere before entering intuitive water sign Cancer at 12:17 PM. Mercury also enters Cancer at 4:05 PM, encouraging us to be good listeners—communication isn’t just about speaking, after all. The moon connects with wildcard Uranus at 8:36 PM, and we’re eager to do our own thing.

All times ET.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

It’s a lovely day to check in with your emotions, Gemini, and your focus is on money and security as the moon and Mercury enter Cancer. Watch out for flashes of psychic insight as the moon connects with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You’re catching up on “me time” today, but you also have plenty to say as the moon and Mercury enter your sign, Cancer, inspiring you to express yourself. The moon connects with Uranus, finding you connecting with exciting people.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You’re in a social mood today, Leo—however, you also need some down time as the moon and Mercury enter Cancer, boosting your psychic ability and finding you needing rest. That said, exciting developments are taking place in your public life.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your career and reputation are on your mind today, Virgo, and you’re also eager to connect with friends and network as the moon and Mercury enter Cancer. The moon connects with Uranus, bringing an unexpected opportunity.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

You’re in an adventurous mood today, Libra, and your focus shifts to your career and reputation as the moon and Mercury enter Cancer. The moon connects with Uranus, bringing surprises your way.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You’re moving through some difficult conversations today, Scorpio, and new opportunities to learn and travel arrive as the moon and Mercury enter fellow water sign Cancer. You and your partners have a surprising heart-to-heart this evening.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re majorly focused on your relationships, Sagittarius! Lots of talk takes place today as the moon and Mercury enters Cancer, and intimacy is a major theme, as is other people’s money. The moon connects with Uranus, and you’re ready to shake things up.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

You’re in a busy mood today, getting organized, but your focus also turns to your relationships as the moon and Mercury enter Cancer. The moon connects with Uranus, bringing big thrills! It’s an exciting time to flirt and connect.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

You’re in a flirtatious mood today, Aquarius, but that doesn’t mean you’re not getting your work done, especially as the moon and Mercury enter Cancer to help you get organized. The moon connects with you ruling planet Uranus this evening, inspiring you to change up your routine.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

You’re focused on your home and family, Pisces, but the moon and Mercury also enter Cancer, finding you in the mood to party. Flirtatious energy flows! The moon connects with Uranus, bringing unexpected news your way.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re in a chatty mood today, Aries, but as the moon and Mercury enter Cancer, you’re also craving privacy and finding that you want to spend more time at home and with family. You’re ready for a change in your routine tonight.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The Gemini moon finds you focused on finances before it enters Cancer along with Mercury, bringing a big boost to your intuitive powers and finding you having plenty of conversations over the next few weeks that you’ll reflect on all summer. You’re in the mood to do something unexpected tonight, Taurus.

