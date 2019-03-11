Daily Horoscopes: March 12, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. First up? A fiery Aries event in Brooklyn on March 23!

The moon in grounded earth sign Taurus connects with Mercury retrograde at 5:31 AM, encouraging us to talk about our feelings before entering intellectual air sign Gemini at 11:48 AM. Things have been frustrating due to Mercury retrograde—work with the energy by taking time to pause and reflect instead of trying to push forward.

All times EST.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Gemini today and lights up a very private sector of your chart, finding you reflecting on your home and family life, Pisces. It’s a wonderful day to energetically cleanse your home.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters chatty Gemini today, finding you in an inquisitive mood—however, Mercury retrograde isn’t making things easy. Don’t rush; give yourself a break and relax. The information you need is on the way!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters air sign Gemini today and illuminates the financial sector of your chart—while this isn’t the ideal time to make important decisions thanks to Mercury retrograde, important conversations about these issues are taking place. Stay flexible!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters your sign today, Gemini! Make time for self care; the moon urges you to connect with friends who are good listeners, and to do some activities that help put your busy mind at ease, whether that’s going for a stroll or doing breathing exercises.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Gemini today, illuminating a very sensitive sector of your chart and bringing a boost to your already very strong intuitive abilities. Make time to relax today, Cancer.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters air sign Gemini today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your hopes and dreams for the future. Mercury retrograde is making it tough to push forward; however, some daydreaming won’t hurt, and neither will brainstorming about future plans!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters Gemini today, finding you reflecting on your career and reputation. Mercury retrograde is making things complicated, but if you slow down, a new perspective will arrive.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini today, Libra, inspiring you to go on a new journey. Mercury is retrograde, so double check your itinerary!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Gemini and finds you in a serious mood, Scorpio—you’re thinking through a lot of deep, complex emotions. Stay open-minded and a solution will come to any problems you’re working out.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters your opposite sign Gemini today, Sagittarius, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging you to see things from another point of view.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters Gemini today, encouraging you to get organized—which hasn’t been so easy lately due to Mercury retrograde. Do what you can, and stay flexible.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini today, finding you in a fun mood, Aquarius! Communication issues are popping up due to Mercury retrograde, but you’re feeling flirty anyway.

