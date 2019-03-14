Daily Horoscopes: March 15, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. First up? A fiery Aries event in Brooklyn on March 23!

Mercury retrograde squares off with Jupiter at 7:17 PM—watch out for exaggerations and don’t make promises you can’t keep. The moon in Cancer connects with Neptune at 10:18 PM, creating a dreamy and artistic energy.

Videos by VICE

All times EST.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Communication planet Mercury is currently retrograde and today, it clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter—so many conversations are taking place that you don’t know what to focus on! Don’t worry, Pisces, you won’t miss anything—whatever’s important will stick around for you to consider. Watch out for exaggerations today.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Mercury, currently retrograde, squares off with Jupiter today, Aries, boosting your intuition and your imagination—just don’t get too carried away! Big ideas are in the air, but don’t take them seriously yet. Also, don’t succumb to paranoid thoughts since exaggerations are in the air.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Messenger planet Mercury is currently retrograde and it squares off with Jupiter today, stirring up plenty of talk—but is any of it reliable? Take it slow when it comes to making important decisions. The moon in Cancer urges you to trust your intuition.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury is currently retrograde and clashes with Jupiter today—so much talk is in the air! You’ve heard a lot of it before, and much of it is an exaggeration. Now isn’t the time to make solid plans.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in your sign today, Cancer, encouraging you to focus on self care. Lots of talk is in the air as Mercury retrograde squares off with Jupiter—just remember that this isn’t the best time to make important decisions. Sit back and listen, but don’t believe everything you hear.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Mercury, currently retrograde, clashes with Jupiter, finding you having some big and exciting conversations—but remember that people are exaggerating. The moon in Cancer urges you to slow down and relax.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde and squares off with Jupiter today, and you’re eager to get things of your chest and move big ideas forward. However, you have to be careful and not believe things that are too good to be true.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Messenger planet Mercury is currently retrograde and clashes with Jupiter today: Lots of talk is in the air, and people are busy and in the mood to socialize. However, make sure you don’t overbook yourself or make solid plans. Things are in flux and you need to stay flexible.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Mercury retrograde clashes with over-the-top Jupiter today, and people are telling you what you want to hear—and you’ve heard a lot of it before. Don’t get carried away with promises that are impossible to keep. The moon in Cancer asks you to think about your long-term plans.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Communication planet Mercury, which is currently retrograde, clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter today. Plenty of brilliant, big ideas are discussed—however, you need to take things slow, not make any promises you can’t keep, and avoid believing in people who have already let you down.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

As a Capricorn, your bullshit detector is unparalleled, and the alarm is going off all day as Mercury retrograde squares off with Jupiter. But not everything should be written off—some of these big ideas might be gold. Stay flexible, and remember, Mercury is retrograde, so nothing is set in stone.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Mercury is retrograde, which has been frustrating for your finances, and when Mercury squares off with Jupiter today, you’d be wise to keep your spending in check—something might sound awesome, but if it seems to good to be true, don’t spend money (or time, or energy!) on it today!

What’s in the stars for you in March? Read your monthly horoscope here.



Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.