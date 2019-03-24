Daily Horoscopes: March 25, 2019

The moon enters philosophical fire sign Sagittarius at 2:06 AM, and there is a confident mood in the air today as the moon connects with the sun at 10:30 AM. An optimistic energy flows!

All times EST.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, finding you in the mood to get out of your comfort zone. The moon’s connection with the sun brings exciting ideas and opportunities your way.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters Sagittarius and finds you in a deep and philosophical mood, Taurus. The moon connects with the sun, finding you reflecting on your emotions, and you’re craving your privacy.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters your opposite sign Sagittarius today, bringing your focus to your relationships. This is an exciting day to network, as the moon makes a harmonious connection with the sun. Enjoy, Gemini!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Sagittarius today, boosting your energy and encouraging you to get on top of your tasks and chores. It’s a busy day in your career as the moon connects with the sun.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, and you’re in the mood to have fun! The moon connects with your ruling planet, the Sun, bringing plenty of joy and inspiration your way. It’s an exciting time to take a risk.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters Sagittarius and lights up the home and family sector of your chart today, Virgo. It’s a lovely time to bring your family and loved ones together. The moon and sun connect, creating a powerful opportunity for deep emotional sharing.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters Sagittarius today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, and it’s an exciting time to connect with the people you’re in relationships with, thanks to the moon’s connection with the sun.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Sagittarius today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your finances and your sense of self-worth. It’s a powerful day to get things accomplished in your career as the moon connects with the sun.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters your sign today, Sagittarius! Make time for self love! It’s a wonderful day to take yourself on an adventure. Romance and creative inspiration flow as the moon connects with the sun.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters Sagittarius, bringing a big boost to your intuition. Carve out extra time to be alone and catch up on rest today, Capricorn.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters fun fire sign Sagittarius and connects with the sun, bringing plenty of opportunities to network and share ideas your way, Aquarius.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Sagittarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career, and connects with the sun, making this an exciting day for you professionally and in your finances.

