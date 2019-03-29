Daily Horoscopes: March 30, 2019

The moon in air sign Aquarius clashes with electric Uranus at 12:10 AM—sparks fly, brilliant ideas are born, surprising emotions pop up, and some unexpected events take place! The moon connects with the sun at 5:53 PM, and a confident vibe is in the air! A brilliant, problem-solving energy abounds and we’re in a confident mood.



All times EST.

Videos by VICE

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in Aquarius today, making this a fantastic time to connect with friends and meet new people. An exciting, electric energy is in the air—it’s a brilliant time to take a risk!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in Aquarius today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. Exciting changes arrive today—stay open-minded and trust your intuition.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, finding you in an especially curious mood, eager to learn and travel. It’s a wonderful time to network.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in Aquarius today, finding you in a sensitive mood, Cancer. Unexpected emotions pop up. Stay cool and approach things logically—a solution will come if you stay open-minded!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Today is all about your relationships, thanks to the moon in Aquarius, and some important changes are taking place, Leo. Keep an open mind—exciting opportunities are coming your way!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your routine gets shaken up as the moon in Aquarius clashes with Uranus, the planet of surprise. However, your confidence is not shaken—you know you can do exactly what you put your mind to! An important change is made.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, finding you in a flirtatious mood, Libra! Surprises are popping up and passion is in the air. It’s an exciting day to connect with your partners.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Aquarius finds you in a private mood today, and you’re focused on issues at home. Unexpected shifts in your relationships take place, but you’re feeling on top of things, and handling all your tasks and chores.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Aquarius lights up the communication sector of your chart, and exciting conversations come your way—just watch out for surprises in your schedule! Fun and flirtatious energy flows.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in inventive Aquarius today, encouraging you to try something new. You’re all about security and doing things in a way that you know works—however, you also know that sometimes, a change is exactly what’s needed to go even further when it comes to reaching your goals.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in your sign today, Aquarius! Unexpected emotions pop up, so make time to sit with your feelings. Things are also shaken up at home—a shift is here!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Your intuition is especially heightened today, thanks to the moon in Aquarius and its clash with Uranus. Unexpected conversations come your way!

What’s in the stars for you in March? Read your monthly horoscope here.



Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.