Daily Horoscopes: March 7, 2019

The moon in Pisces clashes with Jupiter at 12:37 AM, stirring up big emotions, and we’re diving deep into our feelings as the moon mingles with Pluto at 12:41 AM. The moon meets Mercury retrograde a 2:08 PM, and we’re reflecting on how to ask for what we want. The moon enters Aries at 3:27 PM, finding us approaching the world impulsively.



All times EST.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Aries this afternoon, finding you focused on money. However, Mercury is retrograde in your sign, urging you to slow down and reconsider any important moves you’re making—and double check that you have your wallet when you leave home!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters your sign today, Aries! Follow your heart, but remember: Your mind is a bit foggy thanks to Mercury retrograde, so watch your step as you make any spontaneous moves.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Get some rest today, Taurus! The moon enters Aries, encouraging you to catch up on time alone. Mercury retrograde has found you running into drama in your social life—be patient, misunderstandings are in the air.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Aries this afternoon and illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your social life! It’s a lovely time to network, but remember that your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde, so watch out for misunderstandings.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Aries this afternoon, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules worldly success and recognition. Mercury retrograde asks that you double check your facts before sharing exciting news with the public.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries this afternoon, encouraging you to go on an adventure—just keep your plans flexible, because Mercury is retrograde and delays are taking place!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters Aries this afternoon, finding you in a sensitive mood, Virgo. Mercury retrograde means that miscommunications are taking place. Don’t take things too seriously at this time, and stay flexible.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters your opposite sign Aries this afternoon, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. Scheduling plans won’t be easy due to Mercury retrograde, so stay flexible!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters fiery Aries this afternoon, finding you in a busy mood. Mercury retrograde isn’t making it easy for you to get organized, but the moon in Aries helps you brave the mess.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries this afternoon, finding you in an especially flirtatious mood! Just double check who you’re texting; Mercury is retrograde and mishaps can happen.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters Aries this afternoon and you’re in the mood to get cozy at home and with your family, especially considering all the delays Mercury retrograde is annoying you with!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters Aries this afternoon, illuminating the communication sector of your chart—but take things slowly, Aquarius, because Mercury is retrograde and mistakes are easily made at this time.

