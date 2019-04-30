Daily Horoscopes: May 1, 2019

It’s a busy day for communication planet Mercury, as it connects with action planet Mars at 2:38 AM and squares off with Saturn, the planet of obstacles and limitations, at 4:50 AM: We’re eager to discuss things, but will we be heard? There’s a grumpy, pessimistic mood in the air. It’s a decent time to focus on your work, but if you’re trying to get someone to see things your way, you’d be better off trying to get them on your side another day. The moon enters fire sign Aries at 6:24 AM, encouraging us to stay strong and be bold.

All times EST.

Videos by VICE

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

It’s a powerful day for connecting with your inner voice and figuring out what you need to feel secure. You may have some disagreements or deliver some bad news today—just don’t comment on situations you don’t have enough information about.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury connects with Mars, boosting your confidence in communication—but Mercury also clashes with Saturn, finding you having serious conversations.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Difficult conversations come up in your relationships today, Cancer—however, you’re finding it easy to tap into your emotions and express them. The moon enters Aries, finding you focused on your reputation.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Some plans are likely to be cancelled today and commuting difficulties may take place; however, wonderful opportunities are also on the way, and excitement is in the air! The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries, finding you in a philosophical mood.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury connects with Mars, creating an easy energy at work—but Mercury also clashes with Saturn, finding you having to reject some ideas in your love life or creative projects.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

It’s a powerful day for communication for you, Libra, but not all the conversations you have will be light and easy. It’s time to assert some boundaries. The moon enters Aries, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

It’s a wonderfully productive time for you to tackle tricky projects, Scorpio—however, attempts to make plans and communicate with others do feel strained. Focus on what you’re able to manage yourself.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Easy communication flows in your love life and creative endeavors, but conversations about money feel more limiting. The moon enters Aries, inspiring you to celebrate!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s a wonderfully productive day, but you’re also in the mood to say no to everything. You have your limits, and you’re all about expressing them at this time! The moon enters Aries, bringing your focus to your home and family life.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

This is a busy day for communication, Aquarius! However, while some of the ideas you’re talking about are getting you excited about romance and creativity, other topics are hitting a wall. The moon enters Aries, helping you problem-solve.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

You have a lot to say about themes relating to security and finances today, Pisces—however, not all of your friends can relate or share your values, which is frustrating. Everyone is entitled to their point of view, and the moon entering Aries emboldens you to stand strong in your needs.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re having a lot of important conversations today—some that lead to exciting new opportunities, and others that are key to organizing yourself, especially at work. The moon enters your sign, encouraging you to focus on self care, too.

What’s in the stars for you in April? Read your monthly horoscope here.



Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.