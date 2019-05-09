Daily Horoscopes: May 10, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. Next up? A whimsical Gemini event in Brooklyn on May 18!

The moon enters proud fire sign Leo at 9:14 AM, creating a fun, celebratory energy—but it’s all about stability, too. Watch out for some upsets as the moon clashes with Uranus at 3:19 PM and Mercury at 11:33 PM, bringing surprising news!

All times EST.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters Leo, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart, but you’re having a hard time getting cozy with all the unexpected ideas you’re coming up with today!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Leo, lighting up the communication sector of your chart today, and some very surprising news that you never would have expected pops up!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Leo, lighting up the financial sector of your chart, Cancer. You’re reconsidering what’s important to you today as you’re realizing that your hopes for the future are changing.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters your sign today, Leo! It’s a wonderful day to focus on self care. Unexpected turns take place in your career and conversation that needs to happen takes place.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Take it easy today as the moon enters luxurious Leo. Unexpected ideas arrive, so keep an open mind, Virgo. New adventures are beginning!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters fun fire sign Leo today, finding you in a social mood, Libra! However, some surprising emotions will pop up today; an unexpected change finds you seeing things differently.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Leo today, beckoning you to the spotlight—but watch out for some surprising news from your partners, Scorpio! Stay flexible.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo, inspiring you to break out of your usual routine. Keep your schedule flexible; anything can happen today!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters fiery Leo today, finding you sitting with intense and passionate emotions, Capricorn. Some exciting and unexpected conversations arrive to bring you a new perspective.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters your opposite sign Leo today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, Aquarius. Shake-ups at home and in your personal life arrive!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Leo today, inspiring you to get organized, Pisces. However, you can expect surprising news and unexpected changes in plans today, too!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart and bringing plenty of fun your way! Just be mindful about your spending, Aries. Stay flexible—just because you had your heart set on something doesn’t mean something else won’t make you happy.

