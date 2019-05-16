Daily Horoscopes: May 17, 2019

Can’t get enough of your VICE horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. Next up? A whimsical Gemini event in Brooklyn on May 18!

The moon in Scorpio finds us sitting with intense feelings, but what’s brewing within will be reflected back to us in some unexpected ways as the moon opposes electric Uranus at 12:03 AM. A full moon is on the way, bringing big reveals and culminations with it.

All times EST.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in your opposite sign Scorpio, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and an unexpected shift takes place in your partnerships as the moon opposes unruly Uranus. Stay flexible, Taurus!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Scorpio lights up the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals, but your schedule gets some unexpected interruptions as the moon opposes Uranus, the planet of surprise.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio today, finding you in a flirtatious mood, Cancer. Unexpected drama pops up in your social life as the moon opposes rebellious Uranus.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in Scorpio today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your home and family. An unexpected situation finds you reconsidering how you want to position yourself in public.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in Scorpio today, activating the communication sector of your chart, and some surprising information arrives as the moon opposes electric Uranus. Stay open-minded, Virgo!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in Scorpio today, lighting up the financial sector of your chart, Libra. Be carful with your spending—not just money, but also your time and energy—as the moon opposes Uranus, the planet of surprise, today.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in your sign today, Scorpio! Make time to nurture yourself. You can’t control others (especially not today as the moon opposes unruly Uranus), so stay flexible and focus on self care.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re in a sensitive mood today, Sagittarius, thanks to the moon in Scorpio. Make extra time to rest, and don’t overbook yourself. Unexpected schedule changes arrive as the moon opposes Uranus.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in Scorpio today, lighting up the friendship sector of your chart, Capricorn. Unexpected issues pop up today as the moon opposes rebellious Uranus. Excitement is in the air—this is a profound time for change if you don’t get caught up in drama.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in Scorpio today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, Aquarius. However, the moon opposes Uranus today, asking you not to forget about your responsibilities at home. Unexpected emotions pop up!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Scorpio encourages you to break out of your usual routine today, Pisces. Don’t bother trying to stick to a plan. Unexpected news, changes in routine, and inventive ideas pop up as the moon opposes electric Uranus. The way you feel about things is changing.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re in an intense mood, thanks to the moon in brooding water sign Scorpio today, Aries. But this is a powerful time to sort through emotionally charged issues. An unexpected change comes as the moon opposes rebellious Uranus.

