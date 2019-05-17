Daily Horoscopes: May 18, 2019

Can’t get enough of your VICE horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. Next up? A whimsical Gemini event in Brooklyn on May 18!



The moon in Scorpio connects with Neptune at 1:03 AM, boosting creativity, and powerful conversations take place as Mercury harmonizes with Pluto at 1:46 AM. Secrets are shared. The moon connects with taskmaster Saturn at 4:15 AM and then with power planet Pluto at 9:04 AM. The moon opposes Mercury at 10:26 AM, finding us in a talkative mood before Venus meets Uranus at 12:16 PM, starting a new cycle in our lives concerning freedom, love, beauty, and value. The full moon in Scorpio arrives at 5:11 PM, bringing an emotionally charged culmination before the moon enters fiery Sagittarius at 9:21 PM.

All times EST.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Today’s full moon in Scorpio brings a big climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your relationships, Taurus. It’s an emotional time, but as your ruling planet Venus meets Uranus, you’re ready for something new. The moon enters Sagittarius, inspiring you to go deeper when it comes to intimacy.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The full moon in Scorpio brings a change in your routine and a conclusion to a project you’ve been working on. Venus and Uranus meet, encouraging you to trust your intuition, Gemini. It’s OK to do your own thing and get some rest, even though relationships are also on your mind as the moon enters Sagittarius.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The full moon in Scorpio is a peak creative time for you, Cancer, but also an emotional one. This is a powerful time in your love life; answers are found. Venus meets Uranus, finding you connecting with unusual people. The moon enters Sagittarius, reminding you of your duties.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You love the spotlight, Leo, but your home and family is important, too, and a huge emotional release concerning your private life takes place during today’s full moon in Scorpio. Venus and Uranus meet, bringing you some surprising rewards. The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, finding you in a flirtatious mood.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The full moon in Scorpio brings a climax to an important conversation that has been brewing. Venus meets Uranus, marking the beginning of an exciting new journey—but first, your focus is on your home as the moon enters Sagittarius.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The full moon in Scorpio brings a climax to a financial situation, but you’re also deep in your emotions, especially concerning self-esteem issues, and as your ruling planet Venus meets Uranus, you’re ready for a total change. The moon enters Sagittarius, lighting up the communication sector of your chart.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The full moon is in your sign today, Scorpio, finding you reaching a critical turning point. You’re seeing your relationships in a whole new light. Venus meets Uranus, introducing you to unexpected people. The moon enters Sagittarius, bringing your focus to money and your resources.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The full moon in Scorpio finds you sleepless, so don’t overbook yourself, dear centaur. Your imagination and intuition are sparked. Venus meets Uranus, and you’re craving a break from your everyday routine—you want more beauty in your life and your standards are changing. The moon enters your sign Sagittarius, asking you to focus on self care.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The full moon in Scorpio illuminates the friendship sector of your chart, finding you rethinking where you fit in, Capricorn. Venus meets Uranus and unexpected romance blooms. The moon enters Sagittarius, asking you to slow down.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The full moon in Scorpio brings an important culmination to your career, Aquarius. Venus meets your ruling planet Uranus, starting a new cycle and bring change to your home and family life. The moon enters Sagittarius, encouraging you to connect with friends.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Something you’ve been struggling to understand finally clicks, and now that it does, you see your whole world in a new light, thanks to the full moon in Scorpio. Venus and Uranus meet, bringing an intriguing conversation your way. The moon enters Sagittarius, asking you to reflect on your life’s work.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The full moon in Scorpio heralds a profound emotional release—let the tears flow, Aries! You’ve been carrying a burden for a long time and it’s time you put it down. The moon enters Sagittarius, bringing a new adventure your way. Venus and Uranus meet, finding you taking a new approach to money.

