Daily Horoscopes: May 22, 2019

Mars connects with Uranus at 10:46 AM, finding us making surprising moves. Brilliant ideas are born today as the moon in Capricorn connects with Neptune at 3:14 PM, boosting creativity. The moon meets taskmaster Saturn at 6:22 PM and then with power planet Pluto at 11:57 PM, finding us in a focused and intense mood. All times EST.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Action planet Mars connects with unruly Uranus, making for an exciting day, Gemini! Just watch your spending. The moon is in Capricorn, encouraging you to get organized, even though so much hectic activity is taking place!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Mars connects with Uranus, finding you meeting exciting and eccentric people today, Cancer! The moon is in Capricorn, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Warrior planet Mars connects with unruly Uranus, finding you making some surprising choices today. The moon is in Capricorn and you’re in an emotionally intense mood, Leo. Think twice before posting on social media.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Action planet Mars connects with electric Uranus, bringing exciting news and unexpected opportunities your way, Virgo! The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn and you’re in a flirtatious mood.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Action planet Mars connects with rebellious Uranus, and you’re ready to cut off what’s no longer working for you, Libra. The moon is in Capricorn, bringing your focus to home and family.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Your ruling planet Mars connects with unruly Uranus, bringing surprises to your partnerships today, Scorpio. The moon is in Capricorn, and you’re all about communication at this time.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Warrior planet Mars connects with Uranus, the planet of surprises, and unexpected emotions are popping up for you today, Sagittarius. You’re in problem-solving mood and your focus is on cash, thanks to the moon in Capricorn.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Action planet Mars connects with rebellious Uranus, finding you having surprising conversations. The moon is in your sign, Capricorn, so make time for self care. Say “no” to something you don’t want to do.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Warrior planet Mars connects with your ruling planet Uranus, stirring up surprises in your daily routine. The moon is in Capricorn, asking you to take it slow and not overbook yourself, Aquarius.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Action planet Mars connects with electric Uranus today, bringing exciting news your way, Pisces! The moon is in Capricorn and you’re in the mood to socialize.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Your ruling planet Mars connects with genius Uranus today—you’ve always been a pioneer and an innovator, Aries, but you’re especially inspired to do something new and exciting now! The moon is in Capricorn, finding you reflecting on your career.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Action planet Mars connects with electric Uranus, finding you having some surprising conversations. The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn, and you’re exploring new opportunities.

