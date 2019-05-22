Daily Horoscopes: May 23, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

The moon enters air sign Aquarius at 1:49 PM, finding us in an inventive mood, and plans are being made as the moon connects with the sun at 6:49 PM. The moon clashes with Uranus at 10:17 PM, stirring up surprising emotions.

All times ET.



Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius today and illuminates the sector of your chart that rules travel and learning, Gemini. This is an exciting time to make plans for what you want to do next! Just keep your schedule flexible; surprises arrive this evening.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Aquarius and illuminates a very sensitive sector of your chart, Cancer. You’re reflecting on endings. The moon connects with the sun to boost your intuition, and clashes with Uranus to stir up unexpected drama in your social life.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters your opposite sign Aquarius, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, Leo. The moon connects with the sun, creating an easygoing vibe in your social life—but watch out for unexpected surprises at work as the moon clashes with Uranus.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters Aquarius, inspiring you to get organized, and productive energy flows as the moon connects with the sun. A change in plans arrives as the moon clashes with Uranus.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius, finding you in a flirtatious mood, Libra! It’s a lovely day for a celebration as the moon connects with the sun—but watch out for some surprising emotions that pop up when the moon clashes with Uranus.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Aquarius and lights up the home and family sector of your chart, Scorpio. You’re in a nostalgic and sensitive mood, but open to change as the moon connects with the sun. Watch out for surprises in your relationships as the sun clashes with Uranus.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters intellectual air sign Aquarius, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, Sagittarius! Easy energy for connecting with others flows as the moon mingles with the sun—just watch out for surprises in your schedule as the moon clashes with Uranus.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters Aquarius and illuminates the financial sector of your chart, and a productive energy flows as the moon connects with the sun. Surprises arrive as the moon clashes with Uranus—keep your plans and your heart open, Capricorn!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters your sign today, Aquarius, so make time for self care! It’s a lovely time to create art or connect with a crush as the moon connects with the sun. Surprises pop up at home when the moon clashes with Uranus.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Aquarius, illuminating a very private sector of your chart and inspiring you to slow down and catch up on rest, Pisces. Easy energy flows as the moon connects with the sun, but surprising news arrives when the moon clashes with Uranus.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters chill air sign Aquarius today, and you’re in the mood to hang out with your friends, Aries. Easy energy flows as the moon connects with the sun—but watch out for surprises, especially concerning money, as the moon clashes with Uranus.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters Aquarius and illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, Taurus. Things move along easily as the moon connects with the sun, but you’re in the mood to shake things up when the moon clashes with Uranus.

