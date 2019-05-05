Daily Horoscopes: May 6, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. Next up? A whimsical Gemini event in Brooklyn on May 18!

The moon is in chatty air sign Gemini today, and communication planet Mercury enters focused (and let’s be honest, stubborn) earth sign Taurus at 2:25 PM. Expect some inflexibility while Mercury spends time in Taurus—but take advantage of the boost in patience that arrives, too.



All times EST.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Communication planet Mercury enters your sign today, Taurus! You’ll find yourself in a chatty mood, and your mental acuity is boosted. If you have something to say, say it!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury enters Taurus today, boosting your intuitive abilities and finding you in a quieter mood than usual. It’s a wonderful time for dream work and journaling, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Messenger planet Mercury enters Taurus today, activating the sector of your chart that rules your social life and communities, and making this a brilliant time for networking and sharing ideas.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Communication planet Mercury enters Taurus, activating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, and bringing plenty of news and conversations concerning these themes your way.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, bringing exciting new opportunities your way, Virgo. It’s a fantastic time if you’re traveling, in school, or publishing something.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Mercury, the planet of the mind, enters grounded earth sign Taurus today, asking you to sit still and process your emotions. It’s a great time for journaling or therapy. Take a hard look at the things you’re having difficulty with.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Communication is boosted in your relationships as Mercury enters your opposite sign Taurus today, Scorpio! This is a wonderful time to connect with your partners and hear what they have to say.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Communication planet Mercury enters Taurus, activating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals. This is a fantastic time to get organized and buckle down to do some work.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Mercury enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, bringing party invitations and messages from your crush your way, Capricorn! This is a great time for socializing.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Mercury, the planet of the mind, enters Taurus today, helping you get organized at home. Communication in your private life gets a big boost!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Communication planet Mercury enters grounded earth sign Taurus, helping you get focused, and bringing plenty of news and conversation your way.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Messenger planet Mercury enters Taurus today, bringing your focus to your finances. Conversations about security and self-worth are also on the way.

