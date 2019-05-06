Daily Horoscopes: May 7, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. Next up? A whimsical Gemini event in Brooklyn on May 18!

The moon in Gemini clashes with Neptune at 8:15 AM, stirring up confusion. Don’t act like a spoiled brat today—Venus clashes with Saturn at 9:26 AM, and no one’s having it. The moon connects with Venus at 12:35 PM, finding us in a more affectionate mood, and big emotions arise as the moon opposes Jupiter at 5:10 PM. Be sensitive to those around you. The moon meets Mars at 7:50 PM, boosting our energy.



All times EST.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your ruling planet Venus clashes with taskmaster Saturn, finding you turning a corner. You thought you knew what you wanted, but now that you’re hitting a wall, perhaps it’s time for change. The moon in Gemini finds you thinking deeply about self-esteem.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in your sign today, asking you to sit with big emotions that are coming up. Sweet Venus clashes with cold Saturn, making today a complicated day when it comes to intimacy—learning your limits will help you decide how to move forward.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Gemini asks you to catch up on rest today, which may be hard, considering the tension that’s coming up at work and in your relationships. Venus clashes with Saturn and sympathy is hard to find—connect with the friends and partners you know you can lean on.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Gemini finds you eager to network and socialize today. However, Venus clashes with Saturn, creating some communication difficulties and a cold atmosphere. You can’t do everything you want to do today, but you can still practice self love and self care!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in Gemini today, finding you focused on your work and reputation, Virgo—however, intense emotions are also coming up for you to sit with, thanks to Venus’s clash with Saturn. Rejection is in the air, but knowing it’s a “no” is better than guessing and wondering. Reach out to your best friends for support!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, inspiring you to go on an adventure. However, your ruling planet Venus clashes with Saturn today, stirring up tension at home. It’s time for a change!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Gemini finds you sitting with sensitive emotions, opening you up for transformation. Venus clashes with Saturn, making for stress around communication and making plans. Take it slow.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in Gemini today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart—however, connecting with people isn’t totally easy today due to Venus’s clash with Saturn; rejection is in the air.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in Gemini, inspiring you to get organized. Venus clashes with your ruling planet Saturn, creating tension today. However, it’s helping you get focused on what’s truly important to you, even though some grouchy vibes are flowing.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini, finding you in the mood for romance. However, sweet Venus clashes with taskmaster Saturn today, putting a strain on communication—it’s not a great day to ask for a favor.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Gemini illuminates the home and family sector of your chart, but things aren’t feeling so cozy due to Venus’s clash with Saturn. Be smart about how you spend your money and who you spend your time with today.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Gemini lights up the communication sector of your chart today, Aries, but relating isn’t so easy today due to Venus’s clash with Saturn. Be your most mature, responsible self!

