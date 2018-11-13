Daily Horoscopes: November 14, 2018

Astrologers regard the moon as the planet of comfort and nurture, and since it’s currently in cool, logical Aquarius, cuddles and hot cocoa won’t make you feel cozy today—instead, you’ll find comfort in taking a risk, doing something unusual, or connecting on an intellectual level with your friends and lovers. This is especially true at 1:25 PM, when the moon connects with chatty Mercury.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You’re busy at home today, Scorpio, getting things organized, working out schedules, and trying to set things up so you can lead a happier and more productive life. It’s a great time to get rid of clutter!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in Aquarius today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart. Exciting conversations come your way when the moon connects with Mercury in your sign this afternoon.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in Aquarius today, activating the financial sector of your chart. Yes, money matters require you to think logically, but trusting your gut about something concerning cash or security will get you far today.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in your sign today, Aquarius, so make time for self-care! As the moon connects with chatty Mercury today, connect with friends. Exciting meetings will take place.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Take it slow today, Pisces—the moon in Aquarius asks you to catch up on rest and alone time. Creative inspiration arrives that will benefit your career.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re in an amicable mood today, Aries, as the moon in Aquarius activates the friendship and community sector of your chart. Exciting news from faraway places is on the way.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in Aquarius today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, and an exciting conversation reveals something important this afternoon.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel and higher learning. An exciting conversation between you and a partner arrives this afternoon.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Your ruling planet, the Moon, is in cool and aloof Aquarius today, Cancer. You’re knee-deep in emotions, but under Aquarius’s energy, you’re approaching it all very logically, making plans and practical choices.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Sharing the spotlight isn’t always easy for you, Leo, but the moon is in Aquarius today, asking you to focus on your partnerships—not on yourself. Practicing good listening skills will get you far.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

It sounds counter-intuitive, but you know the secret to maintaining a routine is to keep things fresh and change things up a bit! Your daily walk is benefited by a change in route, and your lunch is improved by a surprising new flavor—your talent for keeping the mundane exciting is needed in the world today.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your ruling planet Venus is retrograde, but not for much longer! Things feel like they’re at a standstill, but you’re still in a decent mood as the moon in fellow air sign Aquarius lights up the romance and creativity sector of your chart.

