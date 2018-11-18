Daily Horoscopes: November 19, 2018

The moon in Aries connects with Mercury retrograde at 11:26 AM, creating a talkative mood. However, remember that Mercury retrograde means miscommunications abound and things are up in the air. Mars squares off with Jupiter at 8:30 PM—this is very energizing, a brilliant time to get things done, but do your best to avoid confrontations because things could blow up in an extreme way. The moon squares off with Pluto at 11:21 PM, stirring up deep and difficult emotions—watch out for envy and obsession.

All times EST.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Aries finds you in an especially busy mood today, and though finances feel tricky due to Mercury retrograde, you’re finding ways to work around it! Your ruling planet Mars clashes with Jupiter, bringing big passion this evening.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, finding you in a flirtatious and creatively inspired mood! This evening’s energy is especially powerful—major shifts are taking place at home. Passion is in the air, but be sure to watch your temper!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Aries lights up the home and family sector of your chart today, and you’re in an especially nostalgic mood. Big conversations are taking place, but remember that Mercury is retrograde, so not all the information may be available yet!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Aries illuminates the communication sector of your chart today, and you’re finding yourself running into friends from your past thanks to Mercury retrograde. Big changes take place in your social life and your understanding of self-worth today.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Aries finds you focused on money and self-worth today, Pisces. Mars clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter, finding you making big strides in your career!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in your sign today, Aries! Make time for self-care. You’re making big plans—just remember that Mercury is retrograde, so you’ll need to stay flexible! Your ruling planet Mars clashes with Jupiter, making for an especially passionate energy tonight.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Aries finds your intuition especially strong today, which is helpful, since communication is off thanks to Mercury retrograde. Big drama arrives in your social life this evening.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Aries lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life, and thanks to your ruling planet Mercury being retrograde, you’re finding yourself running into people from your past.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Aries finds you focused on your career, Cancer! You’re feeling productive, even though Mercury retrograde is not making it easy for you to schedule things. A big opportunity arrives today.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, Leo, encouraging you to be brave. Communication issues are in the air, but you’re finding ways to work around them! Big passion arrives in your romantic relationships.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Aries lights up a very private sector of your chart today, Virgo, and with Mercury retrograde, you are in a sensitive mood. Big shifts are taking place in your relationships!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

It’s a busy and passionate day for your relationships, Libra—however, Mercury is retrograde, which means many of the conversations and conclusions you come to won’t stick. Stay flexible!

