Daily Horoscopes: November 22, 2018

The sun enters fire sign Sagittarius at 4:02 AM, finding us in a bright and optimistic mood—we have a vision for the future, and as the sun moves through the sign of the centaur, we’re bravely and enthusiastically galloping toward it! The moon in Taurus connects with Pluto at 4:58 AM, creating a transformative energy. The moon enters chatty Gemini at 11:10 PM and the full moon lands tonight at 12:39 AM—a climax will take place!



All times EST.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The sun enters your sign today, Sagittarius, happy solar return! It’s time to reconnect with yourself—however, the energy today is all about your relationships thanks to the full moon in your opposite sign, Gemini.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

You’re in a private mood as the sun enters Sagittarius. It’s time to catch up on rest and also develop your psychic abilities. A climax takes place in your day job or around your daily routines.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Sagittarius season is here, bringing your focus to your social life, and indeed, big drama lands in your friend circles thanks to the full moon in Gemini! A climax is taking place in your love life and your creative projects.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Sagittarius season is here! The sun lights up the career and popularity sector of your chart today, Pisces, but your attention is needed at home, thanks to the full moon in Gemini.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The sun enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, finding you embarking on a new journey. Travel and school are on your mind. A critical decision or conversation arrives thanks to the full moon in Gemini.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Sagittarius season is here, and the sun is illuminating a very private and emotional sector of your chart. You’re working through fears and changes. The full moon in Gemini asks you let go of old baggage.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your focus turns to your relationships as the sun enters your opposite sign, Sagittarius. The full moon in your sign finds you deeply considering your needs and desires. It’s a passionate and emotional day!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Sagittarius season is here, which means it’s time for you to get organized and kick some bad habits. You have plenty of work to do! But first, the full moon in Gemini will illuminate what you haven’t been able to see and help you get through some things you’ve been tripping over.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The sun enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, Leo, bringing plenty of fun, romance, and creative inspiration your way—but not before the full moon in Gemini brings some drama to your social life!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Tension is in the air! Sagittarius season is here, finding you focused on home and family. However, tonight’s full moon in Gemini finds you focused on work—your public and private lives need to be balanced today.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Sagittarius season finds the sun illuminating the communication sector of your chart, and with tonight’s full moon in Gemini, ongoing conversations you’ve been having will reach a climax.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Welcome to Sagittarius season, Scorpio! Your focus turns to your finances and your sense of self-worth today. Tonight, the full moon in Gemini illuminates an issue you’ve been worried about—a climax takes place.

