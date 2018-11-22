Daily Horoscopes: November 23, 2018

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for out very first Astrology Conference on Saturday, December 8, in Brooklyn featuring astrologers Jessica Lanyadoo, Anne Ortelee, Danny Larkin and more!

A full moon in Gemini arrives at 12:39 AM to bring us important information, and big feelings are in the air as the moon opposes Jupiter at 4:47 AM. The moon squares off with Mars at 7:11 AM, finding us in a confrontational mood—and we’re needing to express ourselves as the moon opposes Mercury retrograde at 3:30 PM. Don’t make any commitments just yet, since things are very up in the air. The moon clashes with hazy, dreamy Neptune at 10:22 PM.



All times EST.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

A full moon in Gemini arrives at 12:39 AM, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and finding you at a turning point in your partnerships. Communication issues are in the air. Be thoughtful and take things slowly.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

You’re a responsible person, Capricorn, but even you have some bad habits you need to kick—and today’s full moon in Gemini at 12:39 AM is asking you to do just that. Plenty of conversations take place today, but will they lead anywhere?

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

A full moon in fellow air sign Gemini arrives very early this morning at 12:39 AM, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules romance and creativity. This is an exciting and passionate time, Aquarius—enjoy!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

A full moon in Gemini comes early this morning, Pisces, at 12:39 AM, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart. Big emotions come to the surface for you today. Gemini is all about communication, so make sure you vent!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The full moon in Gemini, which arrives early today at 12:39 AM, lights up the communication sector of your chart and brings you very important information. There’s a lot for you to process! Take it slow tonight.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The full moon in Gemini arrives early today at 12:39 AM and asks you to let go. Let go of what? Whatever it is you’re resisting…we all know change is hard for you, Taurus! Gemini is all about movement—so allow things to move, dearest bovine bud!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

A full moon in your sign, Gemini, arrives very early this morning at 12:39 AM! Sagittarius season is here, which means the sun is illuminating the relationship sector of your chart; however, the full moon in your sign brings a crucial turning point in your partnerships.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Today’s full moon in air sign Gemini brightly illuminates a very private sector of your chart, asking you to look at what you’ve been avoiding. Your tough crab shell is helpful, but not when you use to it to block out everything you don’t want to see!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

There’s a full moon in Gemini at 12:39 AM, which brightly illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your social life—things are very busy! Big news is on the way. Things are changing; movement is good!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

This morning’s full moon in Gemini at 12:39 AM brightly illuminates the career sector of your chart, bringing a climax in your public life. An important conversation arrives this afternoon as the moon opposes Mercury retrograde—but remember that the details may change later, because everything is in flux!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The full moon in fellow air sign Gemini today at 12:39 AM brings a breakthrough in understanding. Does this mean communication will be any easier? Possibly, but be careful since Mercury is retrograde.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

A full moon in Gemini comes very early today at 12:39 AM, asking you to look at issues that you’ve been avoiding. It’s not like you to pretend something isn’t there, but even you have your fears. Confront them today.

