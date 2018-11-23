Daily Horoscopes: November 24, 2018

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for out very first Astrology Conference on Saturday, December 8, in Brooklyn featuring astrologers Jessica Lanyadoo, Anne Ortelee, Danny Larkin and more!

The moon in chatty air sign Gemini connects with sweet Venus at 8:03 PM, creating a harmonious and affectionate mood. Dreamy Neptune ends its retrograde at 8:09 PM, creating a potent energetic shift.



All times EST.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Neptune ends its retrograde, finding you in the mood to spend time at home, in your kitchen cooking your comfort foods, or reading old diaries. Make time to spiritually cleanse your home today and connect with your ancestors.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Neptune ends its retrograde today, and it’s a wonderful time to make art, share jokes, and have some late night parties with your favorite people. Enjoy yourself! Keep things light. Mercury is retrograde, so things are up in the air, anyway.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Neptune ends its retrograde today, Aquarius, bringing you a boost in creativity and intuition and, especially concerning the realms of finances and self-worth! Just don’t make any solid plans yet— Mercury is retrograde.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Your ruling planet Neptune ends its retrograde today, making this a fantastic time to focus on your art and your spiritual practice. This is not an ideal time for the “what are we” conversation—Neptune’s in the clouds, plus Mercury is retrograde.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Neptune ends its retrograde today, Aries, asking you to pay close attention to the messages that arrive in your dreams. This is a brilliant time to focus on your spiritual practice.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Reality is overrated today as dreamy Neptune changes directions and Mercury, the planet of logic, is retrograde. Let yourself “check out” today, Taurus, in ways that are healthy and recharging.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

A burst of creative inspiration arrives in your career thanks to Neptune ending its retrograde. But there’s some confusion today, too, as your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde—don’t make any solid plans right now!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

A fantastic, whimsical energy surrounds you today as Neptune ends its retrograde—a swirl of magic envelops you! Just don’t leave for that incredible journey yet—Mercury is retrograde and you need to double check your itinerary.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

A profound shift arrives as Neptune ends its retrograde. This is a fantastic time for healing, but you must not get wrapped up in fears or fantasies—Neptune has its head in the clouds, which means we won’t always see things clearly!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The energy is shifting in your relationships today, thanks to Neptune ending its retrograde. Deep heart-to-heart connections are made—however, Mercury is retrograde and Neptune is the planet of dreamy, hazy, fog; today is not the day to make any commitments.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Neptune ends its retrograde today, making this a perfect time for you to slow down and focus on self-care. If you have work to do, focus on the aspects of these projects that require your creative talents.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Neptune ends its retrograde today, Scorpio, and your head is in the clouds—in the best and worst ways—especially when it comes to romance or creativity.

