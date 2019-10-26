Daily Horoscopes: October 27, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Libra clashes with Pluto at 1:38 AM, stirring up intense emotions as we reflect on power struggles, secrets, and manipulation. The moon connects with lucky Jupiter at 4:22 AM, encouraging an open heart—however, Mars clashes with Saturn at 10:30 AM, which finds us reach obstacles. The question isn’t whether we’ll overcome them, but whether we can be strong in the face of rejection. The moon enters water sign Scorpio at 4:29 PM, and the new moon in Scorpio arrives at 11:38 PM, inspiring a transformative atmosphere. The future isn’t set in stone, and now is the time to dream up how things could be. The moon opposes Uranus at 11:58 PM, bringing unexpected emotions.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Your ruling planet Mars clashes with the planet of obstacles, Saturn, creating a frustrating energy for communication. A new moon in your sign arrives today, inspiring you to wipe the slate clean. It’s a cute time for a makeover, and a powerful time for inner-work, too.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Action planet Mars clashes with taskmaster Saturn, finding you confronting obstacles concerning money. The new moon in Scorpio begins a new cycle for your inner-work, and encourages you to get some rest!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Action planet Mars squares off with your ruling planet Saturn, finding you confronting limitations in your career. Don’t push things too hard today—only a bad mood can come from that! The new moon in Scorpio finds you connecting with a new social circle. This is also a potent time to reflect on your vision for the future.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Warrior planet Mars clashes with your ruling planet Saturn, making for a frustrating day. You might not get to go everywhere you’d like to, but that’s alright—make time to rest instead! It’s a good time to quiet your mind. The new moon in Scorpio brings a new beginning in your career.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Warrior planet Mars squares off with the planet of restrictions, Saturn, making for a difficult mood, especially when it comes to sharing ideas. The new moon in fellow water sign Scorpio inspires you to travel. A new perspective arrives. Exciting opportunities are on the way!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Your ruling planet Mars clashes with taskmaster Saturn, bringing up important issues concerning responsibility and boundaries, especially in your relationships and your career. Today’s new moon in Scorpio encourages you to rest—a powerful change is coming. On a mundane level, this new moon can help you set intentions for clearing debt.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Action planet Mars clashes with the planet of restriction, Saturn, finding you frustrated as you try to go about your day. Not all of your plans will work out, so stay flexible and don’t bother trying to force something. A fresh start in your relationships arrives thanks to the new moon in Scorpio. What new energy do you want to call into your partnerships?

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Warrior planet Mars clashes with taskmaster Saturn, stirring frustration. Rejection is in the air, so ask for that special favor another day. The new moon in Scorpio brings a fresh start in work, your schedule, and your daily routine.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Warrior planet Mars clashes with the planet of authority, Saturn, creating tension in your relationships. It’s an important time to set boundaries. Don’t worry—a fresh start in your love life and in your creative projects arrives with the new moon in fellow water sign Scorpio.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Fearless Mars clashes with fearsome Saturn today, making for tension as you try to get your job done. Communication doesn’t flow easily, and it’s important to set boundaries. The new moon in Scorpio signals a fresh start at home and in your personal life.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Firm boundaries around spending and finances need to be set today as action planet Mars clashes with the planet of responsibility, Saturn. The new moon in Scorpio also arrives, marking a fresh start in communication.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Warrior planet Mars clashes with the brick wall that is Saturn, and you’re reaching your limit in a situation concerning your personal life—it’s time to set new boundaries. The new moon in Scorpio begins a fresh start to your finances.

What’s in the stars for you in October? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.