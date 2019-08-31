Daily Horoscopes: September 1, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



Mercury connects with Uranus at 10:10 AM, bringing a eureka moment! Surprises are in the air, but so is support as Venus connects with Saturn at 2:48 PM. The moon in Libra clashes with serious Saturn at 5:40 PM, reminding us of our limitations—but we’re also keeping our standards high and our optimism up as the moon connects with lucky Jupiter at 7:24 PM.

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury connects with rebellious Uranus, inspiring you to embark on a new journey! You’re craving freedom and feeling eager to take a risk. A supportive energy flows as lovely Venus connects with the planet of time and structure, Saturn.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Messenger planet Mercury connects with brilliant Uranus, bringing you a big breakthrough! Your ruling planet Venus connects with Saturn, inspiring a supportive energy as you discuss plans and commitments.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Communication planet Mercury connects with rebellious Uranus, bringing unexpected news your way and surprises to your relationships. Lovely Venus connects with stable Saturn, inspiring a supportive energy in your partnerships.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Messenger planet Mercury connects with wild Uranus, inspiring you to shake up your routine. A career risk is taken! Supportive energy flows as Venus connects with Saturn, helping you make plans and ask for what you’re worth!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Communication planet Mercury connects with genius Uranus, bringing surprises and breakthroughs, and inspiring you to take a risk! Venus connects with your ruling planet Saturn, creating a supportive atmosphere that’s lovely for discussing plans.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Communication planet Mercury connects with your ruling planet Uranus, bringing an emotional breakthrough—and a genius idea! Sweet Venus also connects with your other ruling planet, Saturn, inspiring support as you move through many changes.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Messenger planet Mercury connects with wild Uranus, bringing exciting news and brilliant ideas! A surprising conversation takes place in your relationships, and sweet Venus connects with Saturn, creating a supportive atmosphere in your partnerships.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Communication planet Mercury connects with unruly Uranus, inspiring you to take a risk. A eureka moment arrives, and you’re receiving brilliant ideas that help you professionally or financially—or both! Venus connects with Saturn, creating a supportive energy in your career. You’re feeling valued. Ask for help from higher-ups if you need it!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Communication planet Mercury connects with rebellious Uranus, inspiring you to take a risk in love and in your creative endeavors. Your ruling planet Venus connects with Saturn, inspiring a supportive energy as you make exciting changes.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury connects with brilliant Uranus, bringing an emotional breakthrough. Sweet Venus connects with Saturn, bringing you support as you take some unexpected risks!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Surprising news comes as communication planet Mercury connects with electric Uranus. You’re running into eccentric people today, but it’s a wonderful time to connect, and serious conversations are broached with kindness as Venus connects with Saturn. It’s a lovely time to think about commitments.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Exciting conversations about your career and finances take place as chatty Mercury connects with genius Uranus. It’s an amazing day for problem-solving, and a supportive energy flows in your career as Venus connects with taskmaster Saturn!

