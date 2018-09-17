Daily Horoscopes: September 18, 2018

The moon in Capricorn connects with imaginative Neptune at 12:55 PM, putting people in a creative mood—but watch out for laziness! Shocks arrive at 7:00 PM when Mars clashes with Uranus—beware of anger and irritability as issues from mid-summer resurface. The moon meets power planet Pluto at 9:03 PM and connects with lucky Jupiter at 11:25 PM.



All times EST.

You’re in the mood to have fun, make art, and cozy up with your lovers today, Virgo. Just watch out for some unexpected messages or scheduling shifts this evening.

You’re in a private mood today as the moon in Capricorn activates the home and family sector of your chart, Libra. Watch out for agitation this evening as unexpected drama pops up in your intimate relationships!

The moon in Capricorn illuminates the communication sector of your chart today, Scorpio! Discussions about spirituality, art, and imagination are in the air—at least until your ruling planet Mars squares off with Uranus this evening, bringing some drama to your relationships.

The moon in Capricorn lights up the financial sector of your chart today, Sagittarius! Watch out for unexpected and even aggressive communication this evening as warrior planet Mars clashes with the planet of surprise, Uranus.

The moon is in your sign today, Capricorn, so make time to take care of yourself! An inspiring conversation arrives this afternoon, but watch out for unexpected irritation around money this evening.

The moon in Capricorn encourages you to take it slow today, Aquarius. Your ruling planet Uranus squares off with warrior planet Mars this evening, bringing some unexpected and nerve-wrecking things your way. But don’t worry—it’s nothing you haven’t already dealt with!

The moon in Capricorn encourages you to connect with your friends today, and to share your fantasies and wishes about the future. Unexpected conversations arise this evening, but watch out for impatience.

The moon in Capricorn lights up the career and popularity sector of your chart today, encouraging you to be responsible and mature…which isn’t so easy, since your ruling planet Mars squares off with wildcard Uranus to make you feel rather impulsive!

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, Taurus, putting you in the mood to travel and learn. This morning brings unexpected surprises concerning your career—do your best not to be impatient or impulsive!

Your focus turns to your intimate relationships this evening as the moon enters Capricorn and lights up a very emotional sector of your chart. Exciting shifts take place this morning, but don’t be too rigid about letting go of the past this afternoon.