Daily Horoscopes: September 24, 2019

The moon enters fire sign Leo at 5:19 AM, encouraging a proud, confident moon, especially as the moon connects with the sun at 7:13 AM. The moon clashes with wildcard Uranus at 3:12 PM, bringing surprises, and exciting ideas are shared as messenger planet Mercury connects with jovial Jupiter at 5:01 PM. Just watch out for exaggerations!

All times ET.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

You’re in the mood to socialize as the moon enters fire sign Leo, and it’s an exciting time to share ideas as the planet of communication, Mercury, makes a helpful aspect with lucky Jupiter. Big plans are dreamed up! The mood is busy.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Leo, the performer of the zodiac, finding you reflecting on your career and reputation. It’s a juicy day for manifesting your wishes as the planet of the mind, Mercury, connects with lucky Jupiter.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, inspiring you to do what you love: travel! It’s a wonderful day for networking and coming up with big plans as communication planet Mercury connects with lucky Jupiter.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Big emotions come to the surface as the moon enters dramatic Leo—it’s time for a change. Make time for meditation and to connect with your inner voice; messenger planet Mercury connects with Jupiter, bringing a big boost in intuition.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters your opposite sign Leo today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, and it’s an exciting day to socialize and travel as messenger planet Mercury connects with the planet of expansion, Jupiter.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Leo, encouraging you to get organized, and a busy energy is in the air as communication planet Mercury makes a helpful connection with your ruling planet Jupiter. It’s a powerful day to make plans and get things moving.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo, inspiring a romantic atmosphere! Creativity flows. Communication planet Mercury makes a helpful connection with jovial Jupiter, inspiring exciting conversations. It’s a wonderful day to connect.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters warm fire sign Leo, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart. It’s a lovely day to spruce up your place! Communication planet Mercury connects with the planet of growth, Jupiter, helping you figure out how to smooth over some messes.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters fire sign Leo, inspiring communication, and it’s a wonderful day to connect with people as messenger planet Mercury connects with generous Jupiter. The information you need arrives, and then some!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Leo, lighting up the financial sector of your chart, and it’s a solid day to have discussions about your home life, family, boundaries, and security as communication planet Mercury connects with generous Jupiter.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters your sign today, Leo! Make time for self care; meditate by candle light before celebrating with your friends. Communication planet Mercury connects with lucky Jupiter, bringing exciting news (and juicy gossip!) your way. It’s a great time to connect with a crush.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters Leo, illuminating a very private, psychic sector of your chart. Catch up on rest, Virgo! Your ruling planet Mercury connects with lucky Jupiter, bringing helpful conversations about cash, security, and comfort.

