Daily Horoscopes: September 28, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon enters charming air sign Libra at 6:03 AM, and the new moon in Libra arrives at 2:26 PM! A fresh start is here: The sign of balance invites a new beginning, encouraging us to find compromises and enjoy the beauty in our lives. Love and money planet Venus makes a helpful connection with lucky Jupiter at 7:40 PM, bringing blessings and good vibes! The mood is cute…even if we’re not sure what’s coming next. The present moment is all we’ll ever have—enjoy it!

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

There’s a new moon in your sign today, Libra! A fresh start has arrived—this is a fun time for a makeover, and on a more emotional level, this is a powerful moment for inner reflection via meditation and journaling. Your ruling planet Venus connects with lucky Jupiter, bringing great news.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Today’s new moon in Libra activates a very psychic sector of your chart, Scorpio. Pay close attention to the messages that arrive in your dreams. Love and money planet Venus connects with jovial Jupiter, bringing gifts your way!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

An exciting fresh start arrives in your social life today thanks to the new moon in charismatic Libra. Sweet Venus makes a helpful connection with your ruling planet Jupiter, making this a fantastic day for networking.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Today’s new moon in Libra begins an exciting new cycle in your career. Feeling unsure about the future? That’s fine! Now is the time to plan—it’s simply too soon to see what’s coming ahead! Venus and Jupiter connect, bringing a fun atmosphere and a boost in your intuitive ability.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Today’s new moon in fellow air sign Libra marks the beginning of a new journey—this may mean literally like traveling abroad, or figuratively like exploring new ideas and beliefs, or spirituality. It’s a fantastic day to network as charming Venus connects with gregarious Jupiter.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Today’s new moon in Libra inspires you to get organized and make your work spaces more lovely and enjoyable. It’s a great time to kick a bad habit. Physical wellness is on your mind. Venus connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, encouraging you to think big—ask for what you want!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

A fresh start in your relationships arrives with the new moon in Libra! A new cycle is beginning and it’s an exciting time to connect with people. Deep conversations take place—and flirtation, too!—as charming Venus connects with philosophical Jupiter.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Today’s new moon in Libra asks you to go within—big changes are taking place, and finding a quiet space to connect with yourself and move through your emotions is key. Your ruling planet Venus connects with generous Jupiter, helping you navigate rocky waters.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Today’s new moon in fellow air sign Libra marks a fresh start in your love life and creative endeavors—cute! It’s a lovely day to connect with your crush as sweet Venus connects with lucky Jupiter. Celebration is in the air.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Open the windows, change your sheets, and toss out the trash: Today’s new moon in Libra marks a fresh start at home. Energetically cleanse your living spaces. A clean slate in your family life is here. Venus connects with Jupiter, finding you having fun as you complete your chores.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Today’s new moon in intellectual air sign Libra brings a fresh start in communication—a new discussion begins. A lovely message comes your way as charming Venus connects with lucky Jupiter.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Today’s new moon in Libra marks the beginning of a new cycle in your finances and the way you manage your belongings. It’s a wonderful day to work on issues concerning security as sweet Venus cozies up to lucky Jupiter—ask for what you want!

What’s in the stars for you in September? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.