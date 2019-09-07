Daily Horoscopes: September 8, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Capricorn connects with Mars at 8:53 AM and meets Saturn at 9:42 AM, and we’re taking care of business! A burst of luck and confidence arrives as the sun clashes with Jupiter at 11:27 AM—just watch out for big egos. The moon and sun connect at 1:11 PM, inspiring a comfortable atmosphere. The moon connects with Neptune at 4:19 PM, creating a dreamy energy. The moon connects with Mercury at 11:02 PM and meets Pluto at 11:03 PM, finding us in a talkative, even probing, mood. We’re eager to connect and get to the bottom of an issue, especially as Mercury connects with Pluto at 11:07 PM, revealing secrets.

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Growth takes place at home and in your personal life as the sun clashes with jovial Jupiter, and intriguing secrets are shared as Mercury connects with Pluto. It’s a powerful time for romance and art-making!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

A boost in your psychic abilities arrives as the sun clashes with Jupiter. Plenty of talk takes place today, and you’re ready to get to the bottom of an issue as messenger planet Mercury connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

It’s an exciting day to network as the sun clashes with lucky planet Jupiter. Big ideas are born, and you’re in a confident mood…just be mindful of your finances! Mercury connects with your ruling planet Pluto, and you make connections with intriguing, powerful people.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

A growth spurt takes place as the sun clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter. It’s an exciting day for your career! Intriguing conversations about finances take place as communication planet Mercury connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s a very intriguing day for communication: Your intuition gets a massive boost from the sun’s clash with Jupiter, and messenger planet Mercury connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, inspiring deep conversations. Secrets are shared.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

An exciting energy flows in your social life and you make deep connections as the sun squares lucky Jupiter and communication planet Mercury connects with the lord of the underworld Pluto. A psychic breakthrough arrives.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The sun clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter, and an over-the-top energy flows! You’re feeling confident and pushing yourself to go further in your career and in your relationships as Mercury connects with Pluto.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The sun squares off with Jupiter, and you simply have too much on your plate! You’re at your limit, and it’s time to remove some items from your to-do list. Intriguing information arrives as Mercury connects with power planet Pluto.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The sun squares off with Jupiter, stirring up deep emotions. You’ve been all about having fun lately, but you’re craving depth right now. Communication planet Mercury connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, and you’re learning secrets.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

It’s an exciting day for growth in your relationships as the sun squares off with lucky Jupiter! Your ruling planet Mercury connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, creating a powerful energy for emotional transformation.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The sun squares off with the planet of growth, Jupiter, and you’re making so many exciting plans! Deep conversations about partnership take place as communication planet Mercury connects with power planet Pluto.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Your ruling planet, the Sun, clashes with lucky Jupiter, bringing good vibes, romance, and creativity! Just try not to spend too much money, Leo. Important information about your finances is discussed as Mercury connects with Pluto.

